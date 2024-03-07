x

news

Mad Cool reveals improvements for 2024

The Madrid festival will return to the Iberdrola Music site for a second consecutive year but with a raft of changes

By Lisa Henderson on 07 Mar 2024


Mad Cool has detailed a series of improvements that will be made to the festival ahead of the 2024 edition.

The Madrid event last year “successfully” relocated to the Iberdrola Music venue in the capital’s Villaverde District.

The festival will return to the site for this year’s edition but will take place across four days instead of three to “minimise overlaps between artists”.

The 10–13 July edition will also have six stages instead of eight to minimise schedule clashes and prevent sound leaks across stages.

The festival’s capacity, meanwhile, will be reduced from 70,000 to allow for a better crowd flow around the site.

Other changes include more bathroom facilities, water supply points, wristband charging points and chill-out areas.

More food options will also be added to the restaurant area, as will more bar spaces. Screens around the stages will also be larger than before, and more will be installed.

Finally, there have been improvements to accessible areas, improving the festival experience for individuals with disabilities and/or functional diversity.

The seventh edition will be headlined by Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, Måneskin and The Killers. The Smashing Pumpkins, Janelle Monáe, Motxila 21, Sum 41, Jessie Ware, Black Pumas, Tom Morello, Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne are also set to play.

 

Related Stories

Mad Cool 2023
News|20 Oct 2023

Mad Cool expands to four days for 2024

The Spanish festival has announced an additional day for its return to Iberdrola Music in Madrid city centre

Mad Cool 2023
News|14 Dec 2023

Festivals ’24 update: Mad Cool, Sziget, Latitude

Line-ups have also been announced for gatherings such as Benicàssim, Balaton Sound, MEO Kalorama and Rosendal Garden Party

Malmö Arena
News|19 Sep 2023

Sweden reveals venue, budget for Eurovision 2024

"This vibrant city has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event"

Simon Jones, AEG Presents
News|16 Jan 2024

BRITs Week for War Child reveals 2024 lineup

The annual charity concert series features intimate one-off performances from big names in some of the UK’s best venues

Festicket Coachella partner up
News|17 Jan 2024

Coachella reveals 2024 lineup

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and the reunited No Doubt will headline the festival in California over two weekends in April

