Mad Cool reveals improvements for 2024

Mad Cool has detailed a series of improvements that will be made to the festival ahead of the 2024 edition.

The Madrid event last year “successfully” relocated to the Iberdrola Music venue in the capital’s Villaverde District.

The festival will return to the site for this year’s edition but will take place across four days instead of three to “minimise overlaps between artists”.

The 10–13 July edition will also have six stages instead of eight to minimise schedule clashes and prevent sound leaks across stages.

The festival’s capacity, meanwhile, will be reduced from 70,000 to allow for a better crowd flow around the site

Other changes include more bathroom facilities, water supply points, wristband charging points and chill-out areas.

More food options will also be added to the restaurant area, as will more bar spaces. Screens around the stages will also be larger than before, and more will be installed.

Finally, there have been improvements to accessible areas, improving the festival experience for individuals with disabilities and/or functional diversity.

The seventh edition will be headlined by Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, Måneskin and The Killers. The Smashing Pumpkins, Janelle Monáe, Motxila 21, Sum 41, Jessie Ware, Black Pumas, Tom Morello, Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne are also set to play.

