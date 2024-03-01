x

news

Licence granted for Manchester’s Co-op Live

The 23,500-cap OVG development will open as planned next month despite objections from various parties including ASM Global

By James Hanley on 01 Mar 2024

OVG's Manchester Co-op Live arena will open in 2023

Co-op Live


Oak View Group’s Co-op Live venue is set to open next month as planned after being granted a licence by Manchester City Council, despite various objections.

The 23,500-cap development, which is a joint venture with City Football Group, will become the UK’s largest arena when it launches at Etihad Campus, the site of Manchester City FC’s Etihad Stadium, in April.

The council approved the licensing application today following a two-day hearing at Manchester Town Hall last week.

“We are delighted that Manchester City Council’s licensing sub-committee has today voted to approve our application for a premises licence,” says Co-op Live executive director and general manager Gary Roden. “We are grateful to local councillors and residents for their engagement during the process and will remain committed to being the best possible neighbour to the local community up to opening and beyond.

“Manchester deserves the best, and with the opening of Co-op Live just weeks away we’re excited to begin this new chapter in the city’s enviable cultural story.

“This £365 million investment will transform the fan experience of live entertainment, bring international superstars to Manchester”

“This £365 million investment will transform the fan experience of live entertainment, bring international superstars to Manchester, set a new benchmark for large arenas around the world and deliver a significant economic boost to the entire North West region.”

The bid had been subject to multiple objections, including from ASM Global, operator of Manchester’s longstanding 23,000-cap AO Arena, as well as 32 residents, two councillors, the council’s public health team and the Music Venue Trust, which argued the venue’s “ancillary spaces” could take trade off smaller businesses if they were allowed to stay open later.

ASM had argued that Co-op Live should close by midnight at the latest, and not be given the ability to open 24/7, 25 times a year, as requested. But OVG alleged the objections were “competition based”.

It was announced yesterday (29 February) that the 2024 MTV EMAs will be held at the new purpose-built live entertainment arena on 10 November.

Stand-up comedian Peter Kay will open the venue with his current record-breaking tour on 23 April, with other acts set to perform over the coming months including Pearl Jam, Take That, Liam Gallagher, Olivia Rodrigo, The Killers, Eagles, Kings of Leon, Nicki Minaj and Justin Timberlake.

 

Related Stories

The Leadmill, Sheffield
News|22 Sep 2023

Sheffield Leadmill landlord granted shadow licence

"Our repeated intention has always been clear – to secure The Leadmill as a thriving music venue for music artists"

Superstruct owns UK festival Boardmasters
News|16 Feb 2024

UK festival Boardmasters granted capacity increase

Cornwall Council approved an increase to 58,000 but denied Boardmasters its proposed 66,000, citing safety concerns

News|17 Oct 2023

Central London venues win 4am licence extension

The 2,000-cap HERE and 350-cap The Lower Third opened last year as part of London's £1 billion Outernet District

Gary Roden, Co-op Live
News|26 Oct 2023

Co-op Live’s Gary Roden on changing the arena game

The general manager of the new 23,500-cap Manchester venue speaks to IQ about its plans to "distort" the UK touring model

An artist's impression of the Co-op Live arena
News|29 Feb 2024

Manchester’s Co-op Live to host 2024 MTV EMAs

The show will broadcast from Manchester’s new, purpose-built live entertainment arena on Sunday, 10 November

IQ Mag Logo

