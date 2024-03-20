Lady Gaga to revive ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency in Vegas

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM this summer for eight dates

Lady Gaga is again reviving her ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas residency this summer.

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM for eight dates between 19 June and 6 July.

The residency, which debuted in 2019, celebrates her love of the Great American Songbook and features reworked versions of her biggest hits.

Gaga revived the residency at Dolby Live late last summer until early autumn, following the death of Tony Bennett, with whom she collaborated closely during the latter years of his life.

The setlist boasts several songs that the pair recorded and performed together, such as “Cheek to Cheek” and “The Lady Is a Tramp”.

The first Jazz & Piano shows in 2019 were paired with her Enigma concert residency, in which she showcased her pop hits.

The 11-date sold-out run at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort & Casino in Las Vegas grossed $16 million and sold 59,162 tickets, according to Billboard.

The residency comprised two Jazz & Piano shows and nine Enigma shows and, notably, the former concerts were individually the two highest-grossing and least-attended dates.

Gaga’s most recent performances include a private show at the Fontainebleau in Vegas last month, as well as a Fortnite: Battle Royale gig during the 2024 Fortnite Festival on 22 February.

