news

Lady Gaga to revive ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency in Vegas

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM this summer for eight dates

By Lisa Henderson on 20 Mar 2024


Lady Gaga is again reviving her ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas residency this summer.

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM for eight dates between 19 June and 6 July.

The residency, which debuted in 2019, celebrates her love of the Great American Songbook and features reworked versions of her biggest hits.

Gaga revived the residency at Dolby Live late last summer until early autumn, following the death of Tony Bennett, with whom she collaborated closely during the latter years of his life.

The setlist boasts several songs that the pair recorded and performed together, such as “Cheek to Cheek” and “The Lady Is a Tramp”.

The residency celebrates her love of the Great American Songbook and features reworked versions of her biggest hits

The first Jazz & Piano shows in 2019 were paired with her Enigma concert residency, in which she showcased her pop hits.

The 11-date sold-out run at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort & Casino in Las Vegas grossed $16 million and sold 59,162 tickets, according to Billboard.

The residency comprised two Jazz & Piano shows and nine Enigma shows and, notably, the former concerts were individually the two highest-grossing and least-attended dates.

Gaga’s most recent performances include a private show at the Fontainebleau in Vegas last month, as well as a Fortnite: Battle Royale gig during the 2024 Fortnite Festival on 22 February.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

Mariah Carey
News|07 Feb 2024

Mariah Carey announces Las Vegas residency

The 54-year-old will deliver her third Vegas residency, in celebration of her seminal 2005 comeback album The Emancipation of Mimi

Adele is doubling the length of her original Las Vegas residency
News|28 Feb 2024

Adele pauses Las Vegas residency due to illness

The British singer has postponed ten March dates of her Weekends with Adele run at The Colosseum in Las Vegas

News|24 Jan 2024

The Killers set for ‘Hot Fuss’ Las Vegas residency

The US rockers have announced eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to celebrate 20 years of their debut album

News|01 Feb 2024

MSG Sphere Las Vegas reveals next residency

The American rock band will deliver 18 concerts across six consecutive weeks in May and June

News|08 Feb 2024

Usher hits $100m mark with Vegas residencies

The 45-year-old's highest-ever gross from touring comes ahead of a new album, a Super Bowl performance and a US arena tour

