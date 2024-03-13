x

Gadget abc swoops for Swiss festival

The Zurich-based full-service agency has announced it has secured a majority stake in the Stars in Town Schaffhausen festival

By James Hanley on 13 Mar 2024

Christof Huber, Yourope

Christof Huber


Switzerland’s Gadget abc Entertainment Group has secured a majority stake in the Stars in Town festival.

The Swiss festival attracts around 60,000 visitors a year over two weekends to Schaffhausen’s Old Town. It will now become part of Gadget’s extensive festival portfolio, which also includes OpenAir St.Gallen, SummerDays Festival Arbon, Seaside Festival, Unique Moments at the National Museum Zurich and Radar Festival.

The companies have partnered for many years, with all contact partners, as well as management and company headquarters, set to remain unchanged in the wake of the deal.

Festival director and board member Adrian Brugger remains a shareholder of Stars in Town with a minority stake and will continue in his role.

“With the integration of Stars in Town, one of the highest-quality festivals in Switzerland, into the Gadget Group, the story that began together a long time ago will gain a new chapter,” says Christof Huber, director festivals & events at Gadget.

“We are very much looking forward to working even more closely with Christof Huber and the entire Gadget team”

Huber has been jointly responsible for booking Stars in Town for a decade and has been a board member since 2015.

“I warmly welcome Adi Brugger and his team to the Gadget family,” he adds. “Over the past few years, they have established Stars in Town as one of the most important festivals in Switzerland. I look forward to developing the festival together with them and to offering all Schaffhausen residents and guests even more exciting artists and an even more intense musical experience.”

Stars in Town will gain direct access to the Gadget network and benefit from expanded opportunities in booking, ticketing, marketing and sponsorship, among other areas.

“We are very much looking forward to working even more closely with Christof Huber and the entire Gadget team,” adds Brugger. “Thanks to this strong support, we will not only lead the festival into a successful future but also further strengthen Schaffhausen as a regional centre for culture and entertainment.”

The festival’s next edition will take place in Schaffhausen from 2-10 August, featuring acts such as Placebo, Passenger, Tom Odell, Status Quo and Editors.

 

Related Stories

News|20 Feb 2024

Viagogo settles with Swiss watchdog

The resale platform has agreed a compensation package for 800+ consumers following a six-year legal battle

News|22 Jan 2024

Festival Republic plans new three-day UK festival

The Reading & Leeds promoter is bidding to launch the event in Luton's Stockwood Park over the spring bank holiday

News|24 Jan 2024

Montreux Jazz Festival stalwart passes

Jaquelyne Ledent-Vilain worked alongside the Swiss festival's legendary founder Claude Nobs for more than 30 years

News|13 Mar 2024

Festival bills ’24: Paléo, Lolla Berlin, Pukkelpop

There are also updates on Superbloom, Gent Jazz, Fuji Rock and BST Hyde Park, but UK cancellations continue to stack up

News|02 Nov 2023

European festival line-ups take shape for ’24

A number of top events have revealed their bills for next summer, including Rock am Ring, Roskilde and Isle of Wight

