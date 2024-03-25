x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

FKP Scorpio UK to merge with Communion Events

The unified promoter, Communion ONE, will be led by a board including MDs Daniel Ealam, Mazin Tappuni and Scott O’Neill

By James Hanley on 25 Mar 2024


UK promoters FKP Scorpio UK and Communion Presents have announced they are merging with immediate effect to form Communion ONE.

Communion ONE’s team has promoted artists such as Ed Sheeran, Noah Kahan, Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, TEMS, The War on Drugs and Laufey.

The merged firm will be led by a board including managing directors Daniel Ealam, Mazin Tappuni and Scott O’Neill. The non-executive leadership team is formed by Communion Music’s MD Jamie Emsell, Communion co-founders Kevin Jones and Ben Lovett, FKP Scorpio CEO and founder Folkert Koopmans, and promoter Carlo Scarampi as a partner.

In addition, the Communion ONE team will include Carly Rocket as head of operations, and Julie Morgan, Olly Goddard, Rich Cheetham, Mike Werbowy and Jack Dedman as heads of marketing, ticketing, production, finance and venue programming, respectively.

“We believe that Communion ONE is creating an even more compelling proposition for our existing and future clients”

“Bringing our two brilliant teams together and combining our shared experience, resources and perspectives, is the most natural thing in the world,” says a joint statement by Ealam, Tappuni and O’Neill. “In doing so, we believe that Communion ONE is creating an even more compelling proposition for our existing and future clients. We’ve all had amazing success so far, but in many ways, we’re only just getting started.”

Sam Laurence’s promoter imprint, Dollop, also joins the newly unified company, with Eve Thomas and Hayley Moss completing the promoter team.

Other acts to have worked with the two companies or Dollop include Michael Kiwanuka, Self Esteem, Maggie Rogers, Holly Humberstone, Ben Howard, Olivia Dean, Dermot Kennedy, Jamie xx, The Lumineers, Bastille, Maisie Peters, George Ezra, Gabriels, Hauser, Greentea Peng, Jungle, The Reytons, Kelela and Calum Scott.

Hamburg-headquartered FKP Scorpio, which sold four million tickets across Europe in 2023, hired concert promoters Ealam and O’Neill from DHP Family in 2020 to head up and grow its then nascent UK touring business.

Communion ONE will also produce a new three-night night event series at Bristol’s 15,000-cap Queen Square

Communion ONE will plug into FKP Scorpio’s European touring network, with offices in 11 European countries, and will also produce a new three-night night event series at Bristol’s 15,000-cap Queen Square from 2025.

It will also continue to book TVG Hospitality’s UK portfolio and affiliates Lafayette, Omeara, The Social, along with its new partnerships with Village Underground and EartH. The firm also plans to expand its outdoor portfolio over the coming year.

Exhibitions specialist FKP Scorpio Entertainment, led by James Cassidy and Barry Campbell, and Communion Presents’ sister companies, Communion Records and Communion Publishing, will continue to operate independently of Communion ONE.

PHOTO (L-R): Daniel Ealam, Mazin Tappuni, Scott O’Neill & Carlo Scarampi

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|28 Nov 2023

FKP Scorpio UK bids to host 15k-cap outdoor series

The company has applied to Bristol City Council for a premise licence to run the events in Bristol's Queen Square until 2028

News|04 Dec 2023

FKP Scorpio appoints tour leadership team

Company veterans Inga Esseling and Ben Rodenberg have been appointed to lead the touring department at the promoting giant

News|23 Feb 2024

FKP Scorpio promotes duo to international board

Rauha Kyyrö and Rense van Kessel have been appointed presidents touring & artist development by the company

News|03 Oct 2023

Stephan Thanscheidt’s journey to FKP Scorpio CEO

IQ learns how the football-loving former punk came to co-head one of Europe’s biggest promoter groups and festival organisers

News|17 Jan 2024

Bradford Live unveils first launch season events

NEC Group will take over the operation of the 4,000-cap West Yorkshire venue by mid-2024, ahead of this autumn's opening season

Popular articles

news|22 Mar 2024

At least 137 dead in Russian concert hall attack

news|21 Mar 2024

Glastonbury costs revealed in new economic report

news|21 Mar 2024

Metallica’s Covid insurance lawsuit rejected

news|20 Mar 2024

Moby announces first European tour in a decade

news|20 Mar 2024

Touring power players enjoy stock market surge

news|21 Mar 2024

Astroworld: Organisers were ‘forewarned about overcrowding’

news|22 Mar 2024

Paléo Festival booker toasts 21-minute sellout

news|21 Mar 2024

Megan Thee Stallion announces worldwide trek

news|20 Mar 2024

Lady Gaga to revive ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency in Vegas

news|22 Mar 2024

Coachella adds new dance stage for 2024

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|28 Nov 2023

FKP Scorpio UK bids to host 15k-cap outdoor series

The company has applied to Bristol City Council for a premise licence to run the events in Bristol's Queen Square until 2028

News|04 Dec 2023

FKP Scorpio appoints tour leadership team

Company veterans Inga Esseling and Ben Rodenberg have been appointed to lead the touring department at the promoting giant

News|23 Feb 2024

FKP Scorpio promotes duo to international board

Rauha Kyyrö and Rense van Kessel have been appointed presidents touring & artist development by the company

News|03 Oct 2023

Stephan Thanscheidt’s journey to FKP Scorpio CEO

IQ learns how the football-loving former punk came to co-head one of Europe’s biggest promoter groups and festival organisers

News|17 Jan 2024

Bradford Live unveils first launch season events

NEC Group will take over the operation of the 4,000-cap West Yorkshire venue by mid-2024, ahead of this autumn's opening season

Latest jobs

Ticketing ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£45K

Head of MarketingFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£75K

Social Media ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£32.5K

Tour Finance DirectorLive Nation

APACFull TimeCompetitive