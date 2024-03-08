x

news

Fans can ‘pay with their blood’ for Wacken show

German metal festival Wacken Open Air is encouraging blood donations in exchange for free warm-up show tickets

By Hanna Ellington on 08 Mar 2024

Wacken Open Air 2018 will feature a world-first esports arena

Wacken Open Air


German heavy metal festival Wacken Open Air is offering a novel form of payment for its pre-festival showcase, encouraging fans to “pay with your blood”.

From next Monday (11 March), individuals who donate blood to Essen University Hospital will receive free admission to the festival’s warm-up show. The gig, set for one day after World Blood Donor Day, will take place at the Turock nightclub in Essen, Germany.

“The goal of the World Blood Donor Day campaign on June 14th is to fill the empty blood banks, recruit new donors and ultimately save lives,” organisers said in a press release.

‘Fill empty blood banks, recruit new donors, and ultimately save lives’

This preliminary gig will showcase three acts — Celeste, Downfall of Gaia and Friisk — in an evening ‘dedicated to the extreme varieties of metal’.

The four-day festival has encouraged blood donation for over a decade, offering a free t-shirt in exchange for six recorded donations on the official W:O:A blood donor passport.

The 33rd edition of the metal festival, set for 31 July through 4 August, will be led by Scorpions, Korn and Amon Amarth.

Additional performers include Blind Guardian, In Extremo and Axel Rudi Pell. This year’s instalment sold out in record time, with fans snagging all 85,000 tickets in four-and-a-half hours.

Fans looking to pay for the warm-up show the conventional way can find tickets at Eventim and Metaltix.

 

Wacken Open Air 2021 sells out
News|19 Dec 2023

Wacken Open Air adds extra arrival day for 2024

Organiser ICS is bidding to avoid a repeat of this year's weather-related woes that saw close to 25k ticket-holders denied entry

News|15 Feb 2024

Wacken takes its metal culture to new market

Organisers of legendary gathering announce new festival in Chemnitz, which is set to inherit the European City of Culture crown in 2025

Opening Night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere
News|10 Oct 2023

U2 pay tribute to Supernova festival victims

"Sing with us… and those beautiful kids at that music festival," said Bono during the band's Sphere performance on Sunday

The Save Our Stages bill was passed by US lawmakers earlier this week
News|11 Dec 2023

US senators tackle touts with Fans First Act

Live Nation has backed regulations that promise to reform the live event ticketing system in the States following a string of controversies

News|10 Jan 2024

DHP Family welcomed 1.5 million fans in 2023

Highlights at the company's venues included special anniversary runs at London's The Garage and Rescue Rooms in Nottingham

