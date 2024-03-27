x

news

Ed Sheeran to headline Euro 2024 fan festival

FKP Scorpio and Pro Events will stage the 90,000-cap gathering at Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, in June

By James Hanley on 27 Mar 2024

Ed Sheeran


image © Annie Leibovitz

Ed Sheeran is to headline a 90,000-cap fan festival two days before the start of the UEFA European Football Championship in Germany.

Co-promoted by FKP Scorpio and agency Pro Events, FAN FEST EURO 2024 be staged at Theresienwiese in Munich on Wednesday 12 June. Tickets will cost €95 for the show, which will also star Nelly Furtado, Mark Forster and Dylan. The general sale starts tomorrow (28 March).

The performances will also be screened live by sponsor Deutsche Telekom on its MagentaMusik and MagentaTV platforms. The company is offering priority tickets for the event to customers as part of its loyalty programme.

“Football and music bring people together,” says tournament director Philipp Lahm. “Thanks to strong partners like Deutsche Telekom, the concert organiser FKP Scorpio, the event agency Pro Events and my hometown of Munich, we can offer people another highlight at fair admission prices.”

FAN FEST EURO 2024 will mark the first time that Munich’s Theresienwiese has been as a location for a major cultural event

Former Germany international Lahm and EURO ambassador Celia Šašić will appear as guests on stage during the programme, with further appearances by football personalities also planned.

FAN FEST EURO 2024 will mark the first time that Munich’s Theresienwiese has been as a location for a major cultural event. In addition to the concerts, other entertainment will be provided on stage and in the grounds, along with a range of culinary options.

It has not the first time Sheeran has linked up with the international football tournament. During Euro 2020, he set a new record for the most-watched live music performance on TikTok as part of the video app’s partnership with UEFA.

The record-breaking livestream took place at Portman Road, the home of Sheeran’s hometown football club Ipswich Town.

 

