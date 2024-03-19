Dua Lipa announces European arena dates

The singer will play a short run of tour dates in Germany, Croatia and France ahead of her slate of festival headline appearances

Dua Lipa has announced a string of European arena dates in the run-up to her festival headline appearances.

The WME-repped singer will play in Germany at Waldbühne, Berlin (5 June) and Arena Pula in Croatia (9 June), followed by two nights at Arena of Nîmes amphitheatre in France (12-13 June). Tickets go on general sale this Friday (22 March).

Lipa’s upcoming third album Radical Optimism will be released on 3 May.



The 28-year-old, who performed at the recent Grammy and BRIT Awards, is touring for the first time since her 2022 Future Nostalgia run, which was ranked the year’s 18th highest-grossing tour, according to Billboard Boxscore. The 71-date run generated $89,302,575 at the box office.

Lipa was confirmed last week as one of the headliners of the 2024 Glastonbury Festival (26-30 June) alongside Coldplay and SZA. She will also headline Poland’s Open’er Festival (3-6 July), Belgium’s Rock Werchter (4-7 July), Mad Cool in Spain (10-13 July) and Portugal’s NOS Alive (11-13 July).

