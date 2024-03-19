x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Dua Lipa announces European arena dates

The singer will play a short run of tour dates in Germany, Croatia and France ahead of her slate of festival headline appearances

By James Hanley on 19 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa at the BRIT Awards


image © John Marshall/JMEnternational

Dua Lipa has announced a string of European arena dates in the run-up to her festival headline appearances.

The WME-repped singer will play in Germany at Waldbühne, Berlin (5 June) and Arena Pula in Croatia (9 June), followed by two nights at Arena of Nîmes amphitheatre in France (12-13 June). Tickets go on general sale this Friday (22 March).

Lipa’s upcoming third album Radical Optimism will be released on 3 May.

Dua Lipa was confirmed last week as one of the headliners of the 2024 Glastonbury Festival

The 28-year-old, who performed at the recent Grammy and BRIT Awards, is touring for the first time since her 2022 Future Nostalgia run, which was ranked the year’s 18th highest-grossing tour, according to Billboard Boxscore. The 71-date run generated $89,302,575 at the box office.

Lipa was confirmed last week as one of the headliners of the 2024 Glastonbury Festival (26-30 June) alongside Coldplay and SZA. She will also headline Poland’s Open’er Festival (3-6 July), Belgium’s Rock Werchter (4-7 July), Mad Cool in Spain (10-13 July) and Portugal’s NOS Alive (11-13 July).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

News|13 Nov 2023

Dua Lipa confirms first live shows since 2022

The British-Albanian superstar will top the bill at Belgium's Rock Werchter and Portugal's NOS Alive next summer

Glastonbury
News|14 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA to headline Glastonbury

The likes of LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy and Shania Twain have also been confirmed for the 26-30 June festival

News|29 Nov 2023

J Balvin announces 2024 European arena tour

The Colombian star will hit 20 arenas across the continent next year with his Que Bueno Volver a Verte tour

News|31 Oct 2023

Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 European tour

Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a 22-show stadium run from May to July next year, bookended in the UK

News|12 Dec 2023

Nicki Minaj announces worldwide arena tour

The 41-year-old rapper will embark on her largest tour to date next spring, visiting 37 cities across North America and Europe

Popular articles

news|15 Mar 2024

How films in concert became big business

news|15 Mar 2024

Bad Bunny sues fan over YouTube concert footage

feature|18 Mar 2024

Bridging the Gulf: Touring the Gulf States

news|18 Mar 2024

Ruling announced for Manchester’s Night & Day

news|15 Mar 2024

ACT Entertainment to launch new Swiss festival

news|18 Mar 2024

Nicki Minaj to make Romania debut at SAGA Festival

news|15 Mar 2024

Colombian promoters unite to form Breakfast Live

news|18 Mar 2024

Usher’s London residency reaches double figures

news|19 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa announces European arena dates

news|18 Mar 2024

Alleged rap concert murder plot foiled

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

News|13 Nov 2023

Dua Lipa confirms first live shows since 2022

The British-Albanian superstar will top the bill at Belgium's Rock Werchter and Portugal's NOS Alive next summer

Glastonbury
News|14 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA to headline Glastonbury

The likes of LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy and Shania Twain have also been confirmed for the 26-30 June festival

News|29 Nov 2023

J Balvin announces 2024 European arena tour

The Colombian star will hit 20 arenas across the continent next year with his Que Bueno Volver a Verte tour

News|31 Oct 2023

Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 European tour

Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a 22-show stadium run from May to July next year, bookended in the UK

News|12 Dec 2023

Nicki Minaj announces worldwide arena tour

The 41-year-old rapper will embark on her largest tour to date next spring, visiting 37 cities across North America and Europe

Latest jobs

Tour Finance DirectorElevate Talent

APACFull TimeCompetitive

Tour Director, APACElevate Talent

APACFull TimeDOE

Digital CoordinatorAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£26K - £30K + Benefits

Health and Safety AdvisorLive Nation

Field based, UKFull TimeCompetitive