news

DLT Presents plans ‘all-inclusive’ London fest

The 15,000-capacity event will take place in Gunnersbury Park, with live music, unlimited food & drinks and more included in the ticket price

By Lisa Henderson on 28 Mar 2024

Jazmine Sullivan has been confirmed as a headliner for The Recipe

image © Adedayo Kosoko


image © Adedayo Kosoko

DTL Presents is launching a new all-inclusive summer festival in London’s Gunnesbury Park called The Recipe.

The 15,000-capacity event will take place on 6 July, with live music, unlimited food & drinks, amusement rides and beauty experiences included in the yet-to-be-announced ticket price.

Grammy Award-winning R&B star Jazmine Sullivan has been announced as a headliner for the west London event, marking her first UK performance in a decade.

Other artists booked to perform include SiR and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Alex Isley, with more to be announced in the coming months.

“We wanted to introduce The Recipe because we noticed a consistent inclination to seek festival line-ups and experiences abroad that resonated with us,” festival co-founder Anthony Iban told The Independent.

“Recognising the absence of such an immersive experience in London, we set out to fill that gap”

“I travelled all the way to Philadelphia for a festival and was captivated by its fusion of food, community, and music in a single venue. Recognising the absence of such an immersive experience in London, we set out to fill that gap and want the event to become a staple in people’s festival calendar.”

Food vendors confirmed for The Recipe include Santa Nata, which specialises in authentic, traditional Pastel de Nata and Sweet Dee’s Jerk, which offers Caribbean-inspired bowls, wraps and bagels. Tacos and Mexican small-plate dishes will also be available from Breddos Tacos.

DLT (Days Like This) was founded in 2016 and organises daytime and brunch parties in London, New York, Amsterdam, Toronto, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

The promoter also organisers an annual four-day festival in Malta for 4,000 people. The third edition, headlined by Kaytranada, will take place on 6–10 and 13–17 June at Bora Bora Ibiza Malta resort.

 

MSG Sphere London
News|20 Nov 2023

MSG reacts after London Sphere plans rejected

London mayor Sadiq Khan ruled the controversial scheme "would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents”

AEG MSG Sphere clashes
News|09 Jan 2024

MSG’s London Sphere plans officially dead

The company says it cannot continue to take part in a process that was "merely a political football between rival parties"

Harriet Island, Minnesota
News|18 Dec 2023

C3 Presents plans new US festival for 2024

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival will see 20 acts across rock, pop and blues perform across two days next summer

MSG Sphere London
News|05 Oct 2023

MSG’s London Sphere plans ‘moving forward’

James Dolan says the plan remains "to build more Spheres all over the world" after the opening of the inaugural venue in Las Vegas

The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham
News|07 Dec 2023

Aiken Presents, Pod launch new Dublin festival

In The Meadows will take place at The Royal Hospital in Kilmainham with artists including Lankum, Mogwai and Black Country, New Road

