DLT Presents plans ‘all-inclusive’ London fest

DTL Presents is launching a new all-inclusive summer festival in London’s Gunnesbury Park called The Recipe.

The 15,000-capacity event will take place on 6 July, with live music, unlimited food & drinks, amusement rides and beauty experiences included in the yet-to-be-announced ticket price.

Grammy Award-winning R&B star Jazmine Sullivan has been announced as a headliner for the west London event, marking her first UK performance in a decade.

Other artists booked to perform include SiR and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Alex Isley, with more to be announced in the coming months.

“We wanted to introduce The Recipe because we noticed a consistent inclination to seek festival line-ups and experiences abroad that resonated with us,” festival co-founder Anthony Iban told The Independent.

“Recognising the absence of such an immersive experience in London, we set out to fill that gap”

“I travelled all the way to Philadelphia for a festival and was captivated by its fusion of food, community, and music in a single venue. Recognising the absence of such an immersive experience in London, we set out to fill that gap and want the event to become a staple in people’s festival calendar.”

Food vendors confirmed for The Recipe include Santa Nata, which specialises in authentic, traditional Pastel de Nata and Sweet Dee’s Jerk, which offers Caribbean-inspired bowls, wraps and bagels. Tacos and Mexican small-plate dishes will also be available from Breddos Tacos.

DLT (Days Like This) was founded in 2016 and organises daytime and brunch parties in London, New York, Amsterdam, Toronto, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

The promoter also organisers an annual four-day festival in Malta for 4,000 people. The third edition, headlined by Kaytranada, will take place on 6–10 and 13–17 June at Bora Bora Ibiza Malta resort.

