x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Coldplay set to become first band to net $1bn tour

The Music of the Spheres run is on track to follow The Eras Tour by grossing more than $1 billion in revenue

By James Hanley on 28 Mar 2024

Coldplay at Wembley, London

image © Robert Mallows

Coldplay’s globe-trotting Music of the Spheres run could see them become the first band to gross $1 billion from a single tour.

The group topped Pollstar‘s Worldwide Top 100 Artists chart for Q1 2024, earning $100.5 million from 13 concerts, including six nights at Singapore National Stadium. The top 3 also consisted of U2, whose Las Vegas Sphere residency garnered $95.2m, and Madonna’s The Celebration Tour, which grossed $86.2m.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour, which was the fourth highest-grossing trek of 2023, kicked off in Costa Rica in March 2022 and has an average gross of $6.1m, with 43 stadium dates remaining.

At last count it had earned $810.9m, having been attended by 7.66 million fans.

“It’s no surprise to me that Coldplay has become one of the most successful touring acts of all time”

“It’s no surprise to me that Coldplay has become one of the most successful touring acts of all time,” the band’s international agent Josh Javor of WME tells Pollstar. “The band has been setting trends and pushing the boundaries of how fans experience a concert for years. This show has a great value for the ticket price and is one that attendees truly never forget – the amount of pure entertainment that the band packs into one show is unparalleled!”

Should they surpass the billion-dollar mark, Coldplay would follow in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour officially become the first tour in history to surpass $1 billion in revenue last December.

This June, Coldplay will become the first act to headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage five times. They previously topped the bill in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016. The date will mark the band’s only European festival appearance of the year. Revisit IQ’s Music of the Spheres Tour feature here.

According to Pollstar data, the total of the Top 100 Tours in the first quarter of 2024 was up 35% year-over-year to $1.252bn – passing the billion-dollar mark for the first time in a Q1.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read more like this

News|08 Dec 2023

Official: Taylor Swift’s Eras is first $1bn tour

The record-shattering run heads Pollstar's Top 100 Worldwide Tours for 2023 – and is on course to generate another $1 billion next year

News|20 Nov 2023

Coldplay world tour powers to ticket sales record

More than nine million tickets have now been sold for the band's Music of the Spheres trek, which kicked off in March 2022

Kiss's End of the Road world tour comes to an end in July 2021
News|04 Dec 2023

Kiss to live on as virtual band after final gig

The rock icons unveiled 8ft digital avatars created by the team behind ABBA Voyage during the encore of their farewell show

News|04 Dec 2023

Deaf community compensated after Coldplay concert

Certain services were either delivered late or not provided for Deaf and hard-of-hearing fans at the band's recent Australian show

News|05 Feb 2024

Silver Lake ‘locks in $1.1bn TEG dividend recap’

Five backers have reportedly come in as lenders after attempts to offload the Aussie live entertainment company stalled

Trending Stories

news|26 Mar 2024

Artists and managers back calls for UK ticket levy

news|27 Mar 2024

Oz festival woes deepen with SITG cancellation

news|27 Mar 2024

Thailand imports another international festival brand

news|26 Mar 2024

Madonna confirms Copacabana Beach tour finale

news|26 Mar 2024

CTS proposes record dividend after bumper year

news|27 Mar 2024

Ed Sheeran to headline Euro 2024 fan festival

news|26 Mar 2024

SSE Arena Belfast adopts Amazon technology

news|27 Mar 2024

The Great Escape announces keynote speakers for 2024

news|27 Mar 2024

New legislation could mandate all-in pricing in UK

news|26 Mar 2024

Young Fathers to headline and curate 15k-cap gig

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read more like this

News|08 Dec 2023

Official: Taylor Swift’s Eras is first $1bn tour

The record-shattering run heads Pollstar's Top 100 Worldwide Tours for 2023 – and is on course to generate another $1 billion next year

News|20 Nov 2023

Coldplay world tour powers to ticket sales record

More than nine million tickets have now been sold for the band's Music of the Spheres trek, which kicked off in March 2022

Kiss's End of the Road world tour comes to an end in July 2021
News|04 Dec 2023

Kiss to live on as virtual band after final gig

The rock icons unveiled 8ft digital avatars created by the team behind ABBA Voyage during the encore of their farewell show

News|04 Dec 2023

Deaf community compensated after Coldplay concert

Certain services were either delivered late or not provided for Deaf and hard-of-hearing fans at the band's recent Australian show

News|05 Feb 2024

Silver Lake ‘locks in $1.1bn TEG dividend recap’

Five backers have reportedly come in as lenders after attempts to offload the Aussie live entertainment company stalled

IQ Jobs: Latest Roles

Event Health & Safety ManagerWe Are O.P.S

Hackney, LondonPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive

Head of MarketingFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£75K

Ticketing ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£45K

Social Media ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£32.5K