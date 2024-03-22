x

news

Coachella adds new dance stage for 2024

The Quasar stage will feature extended sets that run for three to four hours on both weekends of the Goldenvoice-promoted festival

By Lisa Henderson on 22 Mar 2024

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in mid-April

image © Wikimedia Commons/Alan Paone

Coachella is expanding its dance offering in 2024 with a new stage dedicated to the genre.

The Quasar stage will feature extended sets that run for three to four hours on both weekends of the Goldenvoice-promoted festival.

Weekend one will feature Honey Dijon playing b2b with Green Velvet, the first US show from Michael Bibi since he announced he was in remission from cancer, and Jamie xx playing b3b with Floating Points and Daphni.

For weekend two, Quasar will feature a DJ set by Rüfüs du Sol, Eric Prydz playing b2b with Anyma and Diplo playing b2b with Dutch sensation Mau P. Minus Anyma.

Goldenvoice’s executive vice president Jenn Yacoubian calls Quasar “a stage where we can book talent on it in a way that we’ve felt we haven’t been able to in the past. We’re looking at it as a traditional kind of DJ stage. The thinking was that we wanted people to see a longer format DJ set.”

“The thinking was that we wanted people to see a longer format DJ set”

The stage, which has been designed by longtime Coachella collaborator Vita Motus, will be assembled from two massive LED walls with the artists performing in the middle.

It will occupy a space on the festival site formerly occupied by the Sahara tent, with that tent moving elsewhere.

The introduction of Quasar marks the first time that Coachella has debuted a new stage dedicated to dance music since Yuma launched at the event in 2013.

Coachella 2024 will run across two consecutive weekends (12-14 and 19-21 April) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, US.

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt are set to headline the 125,000-capacity event, for which tickets are still available.

Once known for selling out on the same day the lineup was released, this year the festival took 27 days to sell approximately 125,000 tickets for the first weekend.

 

 

