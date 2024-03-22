x

Canadian live industry calls for urgent support

The CLMA warns that many small music venues, festivals and events in the country are at risk of disappearing forever

By James Hanley on 22 Mar 2024

The Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) is calling on the government to provide emergency support for endangered venues, festivals and events.

In advance of next month’s federal budget, the group warns that independently-operated and non-profit venues and festivals continue to endure a host of challenges – to the detriment of emerging talent.

“These stages are key to artist development and growth, and the urgency has never been greater for these small businesses and organisations as they endure ongoing impacts of the pandemic and rising inflation,” says the CLMA. “Cost of goods and services have nearly tripled, and labour shortages and supply chain issues compound to threaten the ability of many to remain operational.

“Without smaller spaces for artists to grow, the sustainability of Canada’s live music sector is uncertain. So too are the well-known benefits to tourism, job creation, private sector investment, and access to artistic performances that improve our mental and physical well-being, and change our lives.”

“The future of live music and live performance, and the careers of artists, are at great risk”

Canada’s national industry association is appealing to the federal government to increase funding through the Canada Music Fund, the Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF) and the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage (BCAH) programme as part of the 2024 budget.

“By taking action today, the federal government can help to ensure our sector can continue to help support artists – especially emerging artists – provide places for musicians to perform, create transformative experiences for audiences, and confidently impact all Canadians – economically, socially and culturally,” adds the organisation.

“The future of live music and live performance, and the careers of artists, are at great risk. The CLMA cannot stress enough. Now is the time for this government to address these three vital programmes with permanent funding increases.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

Canadian Competition Bureau
News|02 Feb 2024

Canadian venue’s damages appeal rejected

Toronto's Ontario Place was sued by a concertgoer who suffered a serious knee injury following a Toby Keith concert in 2016

Australian flag beach ball, Big Day Out 2011, Sydney, Eva Rinaldi
News|15 Dec 2023

Aussie live industry reports strong resurgence

The market posted its second highest attendance and revenue on record in 2022, according to Live Performance Australia

News|21 Dec 2023

Finland’s live industry body elects new chair, board

Olli-Poika Parviainen, mayor of Hämeenlinna, chairs a board that includes members of Live Nation Finland and Fullsteam Agency

Live Nation's Michael Rapino is backing MITC's ‘Touring and Mental Health Manual’ and Tour Support for World Mental Health Day 2019
News|23 Feb 2024

Live music industry ‘reached new heights’ in 2023

Live Nation posted $22.7bn revenue for 2023, achieving all-time highs in attendance, ticket sales and sponsorship

News|30 Jan 2024

Misogyny in music industry ‘endemic’, says report

Sexual harassment and abuse is more prevalent in particular environments, such as live music venues, according to the report

