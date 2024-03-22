x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

At least 40 dead in attack on Russian concert hall

Gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall near Moscow on Friday night before a concert by veteran domestic rock band Picnic

By James Hanley on 22 Mar 2024

Crocus City Hall


image © Brateevsky

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in an attack on a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow.

Up to five gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall in the town of Krasnogorsk on Friday night (22 March) prior to a gig by veteran Russian rock band Picnic, who had been due to perform with a symphony orchestra.

The BBC reports that a large fire has engulfed the roof of the building and Russian special forces have been deployed to the scene.

“Unidentified people in camouflage broke into Crocus City Hall and started shooting before the start of the concert,” says Russian state media TASS.

Media reports indicate that around 6,200 tickets had been sold for the event, although it is not clear how many people were in the venue at the time of the attack.

All entertainment and mass events have been cancelled across Russia in the wake of the incident, which is being investigated as terrorism.

“The special services are carrying out active search measures following the emergency in the Crocus complex”

“All possible measures are being taken to provide assistance to those affected as a result of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall,” says a statement from Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB. “The special services are carrying out active search measures following the emergency in the Crocus complex.”

Two weeks ago, the US Embassy in Russia issued a security alert saying it was monitoring reports that “extremists” had “imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts”. It advised US citizens “to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours” in the 7 March post.

In a statement, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin says: “Today, a terrible tragedy occurred in the Crocus City centre. My condolences to the loved ones of the victims. I gave orders to provide all necessary assistance to everyone who suffered during the incident.”

Kyiv says Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack.

“Let’s be straight about this, Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with these events,” says Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. “We have a full-scale, all-out war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. Regardless of everything, everything will be decided on the battlefield.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu
News|09 Oct 2023

At least 260 killed in attack on Israel festival

The attack by Hamas militants on the Supernova festival is believed to be the deadliest-ever assault on a music event

Hartwall Arena, Helsinki
News|27 Oct 2023

Finland mulls options for Russian-owned arena

The country's largest arena has been closed since last year because of sanctions against its billionaire Russian owners

News|02 Oct 2023

At least 13 killed in Spain nightclub fire

The fire in the south-eastern Spanish city of Murcia is believed to be the country's deadliest nightclub blaze in more than 30 years

AEG MSG Sphere clashes
News|09 Jan 2024

MSG’s London Sphere plans officially dead

The company says it cannot continue to take part in a process that was "merely a political football between rival parties"

News|09 Oct 2023

Supernova organiser ‘shocked and pained’ by attack

"We strengthen and share the grief of the missing and murdered families," says production company Tribe of Nova

Popular articles

news|21 Mar 2024

Glastonbury costs revealed in new economic report

news|19 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa announces European amphitheatre dates

news|22 Mar 2024

At least 40 dead in attack on Russian concert hall

news|19 Mar 2024

The heat is on: extreme weather and live music

news|19 Mar 2024

AEG Presents secures LIV Golf concert partnership

news|21 Mar 2024

Metallica’s Covid insurance lawsuit rejected

feature|18 Mar 2024

Bridging the Gulf: Touring the Gulf States

news|18 Mar 2024

Ruling announced for Manchester’s Night & Day

news|18 Mar 2024

Nicki Minaj to make Romania debut at SAGA Festival

news|20 Mar 2024

Moby announces first European tour in a decade

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu
News|09 Oct 2023

At least 260 killed in attack on Israel festival

The attack by Hamas militants on the Supernova festival is believed to be the deadliest-ever assault on a music event

Hartwall Arena, Helsinki
News|27 Oct 2023

Finland mulls options for Russian-owned arena

The country's largest arena has been closed since last year because of sanctions against its billionaire Russian owners

News|02 Oct 2023

At least 13 killed in Spain nightclub fire

The fire in the south-eastern Spanish city of Murcia is believed to be the country's deadliest nightclub blaze in more than 30 years

AEG MSG Sphere clashes
News|09 Jan 2024

MSG’s London Sphere plans officially dead

The company says it cannot continue to take part in a process that was "merely a political football between rival parties"

News|09 Oct 2023

Supernova organiser ‘shocked and pained’ by attack

"We strengthen and share the grief of the missing and murdered families," says production company Tribe of Nova

Latest jobs

Tour Finance DirectorLive Nation

APACFull TimeCompetitive

Tour Director, APACLive Nation

APACFull TimeDOE

Digital CoordinatorAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£26K - £30K + Benefits

Health and Safety AdvisorLive Nation

Field based, UKFull TimeCompetitive