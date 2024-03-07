x

AO Arena opens new VIP restaurant and bar

The Mezz sits between the concourse and the arena bowl, enabling guests to move "seamlessly" from their tables to the "best seats in the house"

By Lisa Henderson on 07 Mar 2024


Manchester’s AO Arena has officially launched its brand new VIP bar and restaurant, as part of its £50 million redevelopment.

The Mezz sits between the brand-new concourse and the 23,000-capacity arena bowl, enabling guests to move “seamlessly” from their tables to the “best seats in the house” with panoramic views of the stage.

The bar remains open during the show and for a few hours prior, with live DJs providing post-show entertainment. The restaurant features a collaboration between chefs Simon Rogan MBE and Tom Barnes, who will make regular appearances and design seasonal dishes.

Member perks include guaranteed attendance for all shows at AO Arena, direct access to the arena bowl and more

Member perks include guaranteed attendance for all shows at AO Arena, direct access to the arena bowl, early access via dedicated VIP entrance, dedicated parking, all-inclusive food and drink, private cocktail bar, a private dedicated table in the restaurant and personalised service including a cloakroom boasting the latest in venue technology, members app and portal, and dedicated host service.

Membership prices for The Mezz Bar range from £3,500 (10 shows) to £6,250 (25 shows) and £8,500 for 50 shows.

For The Mezz Dining, prices range from £4,000 (10 shows) to £7,500 (25 shows) and £12,500 for 50 shows.

 

Related Stories

News|13 Feb 2024

Paris opens new 8,000-capacity arena

Purpose built for this summer's Olympic Games, the new Adidas Arena will eventually be used for concerts among other things

The Walkway, a first-of-its-kind retractable viewing platform
News|24 Jan 2024

The O2 unveils multi-million-pound VIP members club

The opening of The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways marks the London arena's biggest investment in premium to date

News|10 Nov 2023

Fuzz Productions opens new venue in Athens

The company behind Fuzz Club and Release Athens has launched a new 2,300-cap venue that "fills a crucial gap" in Athens's music landscape

News|25 Jan 2024

AO Arena celebrates completion of £50m renovation

The Manchester venue has also extended its naming rights partnership with electrical retailer AO until at least 2030

News|05 Feb 2024

Manchester’s AO Arena capacity upped to 23k

The 30-year-old UK venue will see a 100% increase in standing floor capacity to 6,200 as part of its £50m renovation

