Alleged rap concert murder plot foiled

Two men allegedly planned to kill a performer at a venue in Austin, Texas, to prevent him testifying in a court case

By James Hanley on 18 Mar 2024

Austin, Texas


image © Adriano Aurelio Araujo

The arrests of two men has uncovered an alleged plot to murder a rapper at a gig in Austin, Texas, during South By Southwest (SXSW).

Don Lee Bennett, 39, and Pierre Laday Jones, 38, were both arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, with Jones also facing an additional charge of harassment. A third man was also named in court documents obtained by Fox 7, but is yet to be arrested.

CBS Austin reports Jones was found with a handgun during a traffic stop on 9 March. Following his arrest, Jones  claimed to police that two of his associates – including Bennett – were planning to kill a performer that night at a show in East Sixth Street to prevent him from testifying in a court case.

“This was not a SXSW concert and there is no such thing as a VIP festival pass”

Jones alleged he was going to provide Bennett and the other man with his SXSW VIP pass to help sneak weapons into the venue, claiming he could obtain credentials due to his podcasting work. However, SXSW, which ran from 8-16 March, says there is no such thing as SXSW VIP credentials and stressed the concert was unaffiliated with the US festival.

“This was not a SXSW concert and there is no such thing as a VIP festival pass,” says an email sent to CBS.

According to the affidavit, police set up surveillance, leading Bennett to be intercepted by a SWAT team near the club on 10 March, when he was found to be in possession of a handgun and taken into custody.

 

Related Stories

News|13 Oct 2023

Wrongful death lawsuit filed after concert crush

The family of a woman who died in a stampede at the Main Street Armory venue in the US have launched legal action over her death

News|19 Feb 2024

Two men face jail over $1.35m concert fraud

Terronce Morris and Blake Kelly claimed to be producing a music festival starring Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Billie Eilish

News|25 Sep 2023

Vince Neil concert curtailed after shooting

The Mötley Crüe frontman was performing a set at the Oklahoma State Fair in the US when shots were fired nearby

News|11 Oct 2023

US soccer stadiums primed for concert boom

A coalition of 10 MLS teams have partnered with production firm Terrapin Station to bring more music gigs to their venues

News|26 Oct 2023

Kanye West comeback concert cancelled

The US rapper's secret show at the 100,000-cap RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, was axed this week for "safety reasons"

