news

AIF to operate AFO as Steve Heap retires

The trade bodies will have a collective voice representing 202 festival promoters and events organisers across the UK

By Lisa Henderson on 01 Mar 2024

Steve Heap


The UK’s Association of Festival Organisers (AFO) will hand over operation to the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) following the retirement of general secretary Steve Heap.

Heap, who will step down at the beginning of April, has been AFO’s general secretary since its formation in 1987. The organisation currently represents 102 festival and event organisers, with events ranging from 500 to 25,000-plus capacity, while AIF represents 101 UK music festivals, ranging from 500 to 80,000-cap.

Together, the trade bodies will have a collective voice representing 202 festival promoters and events organisers across the UK.

“Since founding AFO in 1987, I have devoted a considerable amount of time, effort and love to the grassroots festival industry,” says Heap. “Members and I have worked together to build a stronger, well-recognised and sustainable future. Retiring from this desk now, after 38 years, is a big tug and I will leave all the ‘thank yous’ to my personal letters later.

“For now and the future, I am delighted to be giving the reins to John Rostron and the team at AIF, where I know AFO members will find support, knowledge, campaigning and unity in this world of festivals. AFO members are creative, conscientious, and resilient, and I believe will embrace this change of management with enthusiasm, leading on to a real recovery and strong, successful season in 2024.”

The AFO and AIF have come together many times in the past to fight for the combined interests of their members, with achievements including negotiating a new reduced festival tariff with PRS for Music; negotiating a reduction on VAT for tickets sales to 5% during Covid; lobbying government for financial support, and leading to the contribution of over a billion pounds from the Cultural Recovery Fund to a variety of arts organisations.

“The UK’s festival sector is depleting at a staggering rate in 2024 and, without government intervention, there is no guarantee that pressures will ease”

“Steve is a legend in the festival world and he’ll be greatly missed as he begins his retirement from AFO,” adds AIF CEO John Rostron. “I’m enormously pleased that his departing gesture is to entrust AFO to myself and the team at AIF. We’ll continue to support AFO members in the way they’ve become accustomed but also bring new opportunities and strength by having so many independent festivals together in one place.

“I’m pleased that I’ll still get time with Steve as he offers his wisdom and support to me and the members as he steps back to enjoy more time in the fields, and less time at a desk.”

Meanwhile, Devon’s Spring Classic festival has become the latest UK festival to cancel this year, with organisers citing spiralling costs.

“Spring Classic festival is the 14th UK festival to cancel, postpone or announce their closure entirely in 2024,” notes Rostron. “Again, reasons of soaring costs for a third consecutive year since the pandemic have meant this popular, well run event can no longer go ahead, despite plenty of personal investment from its organisers.

“The UK’s festival sector is depleting at a staggering rate in 2024 and, without government intervention, there is no guarantee that pressures will ease for promoters in years to come. We again urge people to visit fivepercentforfestivals.com, contact their MP and call for a three year VAT reduction on festival tickets to 5% in order to give festivals the economic respite they need to recover.”

 

John Rostron, AIF
News|18 Sep 2023

AIF launches APPG for independent festivals

The All-Party Parliamentary Group will first tackle environmental impacts and solutions, women’s safety, crime and drug use and touring visas

News|17 Nov 2023

AIF’s equality, diversity and inclusion mission

The Association of Independent Festivals' Phoebe Rodwell-Carson details how the policy can have can have a uniquely positive impact

Steve Lamacq, Venues Day 2018
News|22 Sep 2023

LIVE appoints radio DJ Steve Lamacq as chair

Charisse Beaumont of Black Lives in Music, Christine Osazuwa of Shoobs, and Lucy Noble of AEG Presents have also joined the board as directors

Superstruct's latest acquisition: Nass festival
News|01 Nov 2023

Superstruct-backed NASS Festival axed for 2024

"We have found ourselves impacted by both the cost-of-living crisis and the significant increase in operational costs"

News|05 Dec 2023

MVT lobbies for £1 ticket levy after Moles closure

The 220-cap Bath venue, which has hosted the likes of Ed Sheeran and Oasis, has closed down due to rising costs and the cost-of-living crisis

