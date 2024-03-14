x

news

AEG partners with CMN to create Latin music titan

The two companies say the strategic alliance "catapults AEG Presents to the world leader in live Latin music"

By James Hanley on 14 Mar 2024

Henry Cardenas


image © Cynthia Lynn

AEG Presents has entered into a “historic” partnership with US-based Latin music promoter Cárdenas Marketing Network (CMN).

The two companies say the strategic alliance will create “the world leader in live Latin music” and will lead to the development of “elevated and expanded experiences” for artists and audiences globally.

“We are excited to partner with AEG Presents, one of the most powerful global forces in live entertainment,” says CMN founder and CEO Henry Cardenas. “I have known Jay Marciano for over 40 years and have deep respect for all his accomplishments and the tremendous business that he has built at AEG Presents. Together, we look forward to making an even greater impact on the explosive growth in the Latin market.”

Founded by music entrepreneur Henry Cárdenas in 2001, Chicago-based CMN promotes global tours by artists such as Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Chayanne, Ana Gabriel and Nicky Jam. Most recently, it launched the largest global Latin music tour with Luis Miguel.

“We have been looking to expand our presence in Latin music and concerts for quite some time”

It has also promoted sports matches in the US, including the international football friendly between Argentina and Brazil at East Rutherford, NJ’s MetLife stadium, as well as the first soccer game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

“Henry is a true entrepreneur and visionary, and what he and his team have built is simply awe-inspiring,” adds AEG Presents chair and CEO Jay Marciano. “We have been looking to expand our presence in Latin music and concerts for quite some time, and it was important that we took the time to find the right partner; we found it in Henry and CMN.

“AEG Presents has always placed a premium on preserving the identity and unique voice of our partner brands while providing them with the support and infrastructure to expand their reach and influence. Cárdenas Marketing Network is the most recognised and trusted name in Latin concert promotion, and we are so proud to welcome Henry and his team to the family.”

Marciano recently starred in ILMC’s (Late) Breakfast Meeting at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, where he shared stories from his career in an interview with Ed Bicknell.

 

