news

ACT Entertainment to launch new Swiss festival

Waterfront Festival will debut in Zurich from 11-20 July with acts such as Stephan Eicher, Katie Melua and the Gipsy Kings

By James Hanley on 15 Mar 2024

Zurich, Switzerland, Chensiyuan

Zurich, Switzerland


Swiss promoter Act Entertainment is launching a new boutique music festival in Zurich this summer.

The Waterfront Festival will debut at the Kongresshaus Zurich from 11-20 July, when performers will include Stephan Eicher, Katie Melua. The Boss Hoss and the Gipsy Kings.

“The city of Zurich in summer, with its unrivalled ambience and international flair, is predestined for a great music festival. And I can’t think of a better place for it than the Kongresshaus with the lake literally on its doorstep,” says Act Entertainment CEO Thomas Dürr. “At the Kongresshaus, we have exactly the right platform for a boutique festival, which is becoming increasingly popular with music lovers.”

The event became a reality after Dürr approached new Kongresshaus CEO Michel Loris-Melikoff with his idea of a festival on the Lake Zurich waterfront, after which it is named.

“We have all the prerequisites for a cool festival with 1,500 visitors”

“When Thomas Dürr came to me and said he wanted to organise a new festival in July, preferably at our venue, I didn’t have to think twice,” says Loris-Melikoff. “Music is close to my heart anyway, and in the Kongresshaus we have all the prerequisites for a cool festival with 1,500 visitors.”

Day tickets start at CHF67.20 (€69.80), with further acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Other events organised in Switzerland by CTS Eventim-backed ACT include Interlaken’s the Greenfield Festival, which will be headlined by Green Day, Bring Me the Horizon and The Prodigy between 13-15 June. Artists such as Sum 41, Machine Head, Babymetal, Dropkick Murphys, Kraftklub and The Interrupters will also feature on the bill.

 

IQ Mag Logo

