news

Academy Music Group appoints Liam Boylan as CEO

Boylan joins the venue operator from Wembley Stadium, where he was stadium director, and previously worked with SJM

By James Hanley on 11 Mar 2024

Liam Boylan


image © Academy Music Group

Venue operator Academy Music Group (AMG) has announced the appointment of Liam Boylan as CEO.

Boylan joins AMG from London’s Wembley Stadium, where he was stadium director.

Prior to joining the 90,000-cap national stadium in 2015, he worked with SJM Concerts for 13 years, and previously served a five-year tenure at Manchester Arena (now AO Arena).

“I am thrilled to step into the CEO role with AMG and its nationwide network of venues” says Boylan. “Opportunities like this one with AMG are exceptional, and I look forward to enhancing a fantastic operation, and to future growth with this outstanding company.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Liam to the AMG team and look forward to working with him

AMG venues include: O2 Academy Brixton, London (cap. 4,921), O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London (2,000), O2 Forum Kentish Town, London (2,300), O2 Academy Islington, London (800), O2 Academy Birmingham (3,009), O2 Institute Birmingham (1,500), O2 Academy Bristol (1,600 – 1,800 clubs), O2 Academy Bournemouth (1,875), O2 Academy Glasgow (2,550), O2 Academy Leeds (2,300) and O2 Academy Leicester (1,600).

“We’re delighted to welcome Liam to the AMG team and look forward to working with him,” adds AMG chair Denis Desmond. “He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the live industry and running major events. He will be a great asset.”

The company, whose shareholders include LN-Gaiety Holdings Ltd, SJM Concerts and Metropolis Music, also runs O2 Academy Liverpool (1,200), O2 Academy Oxford (1,000), O2 Academy Sheffield (2,150), (O2 Ritz Manchester (1,500), O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester (3,500), O2 City Hall Newcastle (2,600) and O2 Academy Edinburgh (3,000).

 

News|28 Sep 2023

Wembley Stadium director Liam Boylan set to exit

Boylan, who joined the London venue from SJM Concerts in 2015, says he is departing after receiving an "amazing opportunity"

News|07 Dec 2023

Oak View Group appoints new COO

Francesca Bodie, who previously served as OVG's president of business development, has been elevated to the newly established role

News|26 Feb 2024

Liam Gallagher to headline four-day Malta festival

Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender is set for 19-22 September, promoted by Live Nation, SJM & 356 Entertainment

Brixton Academy
News|13 Sep 2023

Brixton Academy: Met wants new operator to run venue

The view of the Metropolitan Police, at a two-day hearing to determine the fate of the key London venue, is contrary to both industry figures and Lambeth Council itself

Brixton Academy
News|16 Sep 2023

Brixton Academy to reopen following review

Academy Music Group will continue to operate the London venue subject to 77 new safety conditions

