Academy Music Group appoints Liam Boylan as CEO

Venue operator Academy Music Group (AMG) has announced the appointment of Liam Boylan as CEO.

Boylan joins AMG from London’s Wembley Stadium, where he was stadium director.

Prior to joining the 90,000-cap national stadium in 2015, he worked with SJM Concerts for 13 years, and previously served a five-year tenure at Manchester Arena (now AO Arena).

“I am thrilled to step into the CEO role with AMG and its nationwide network of venues” says Boylan. “Opportunities like this one with AMG are exceptional, and I look forward to enhancing a fantastic operation, and to future growth with this outstanding company.”

AMG venues include: O2 Academy Brixton, London (cap. 4,921), O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London (2,000), O2 Forum Kentish Town, London (2,300), O2 Academy Islington, London (800), O2 Academy Birmingham (3,009), O2 Institute Birmingham (1,500), O2 Academy Bristol (1,600 – 1,800 clubs), O2 Academy Bournemouth (1,875), O2 Academy Glasgow (2,550), O2 Academy Leeds (2,300) and O2 Academy Leicester (1,600).

“We’re delighted to welcome Liam to the AMG team and look forward to working with him,” adds AMG chair Denis Desmond. “He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the live industry and running major events. He will be a great asset.”

The company, whose shareholders include LN-Gaiety Holdings Ltd, SJM Concerts and Metropolis Music, also runs O2 Academy Liverpool (1,200), O2 Academy Oxford (1,000), O2 Academy Sheffield (2,150), (O2 Ritz Manchester (1,500), O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester (3,500), O2 City Hall Newcastle (2,600) and O2 Academy Edinburgh (3,000).

