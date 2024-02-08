x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Usher hits $100m mark with Vegas residencies

The 45-year-old's highest-ever gross from touring comes ahead of a new album, a Super Bowl performance and a US arena tour

By Lisa Henderson on 08 Feb 2024


image © Flickr/celebrityabc

Usher has reportedly earned more than $100 million from his prolonged stint in Las Vegas, marking his highest-ever gross from touring.

In July 2021, he launched Usher: The Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and a year later, he moved down the strip to MGM’s Dolby Live for My Way: The Vegas Residency.

The Caesars residency comprised 14 shows in July and August 2021, and another six at the beginning of 2022. Those 20 dates earned $18.8m and sold 84,000 tickets.

The MGM run was more extensive, with 80 shows between July 2022 and December 2023, during which he grossed $95.9m and sold 394,000 tickets.

Usher’s Vegas shows grossed $114.6m and sold 479,000 tickets across 100 dates

Altogether, Usher’s Vegas shows grossed $114.6m and sold 479,000 tickets across 100 dates. Both residencies have averaged a $239 ticket.

On a per-show scale, My Way: The Vegas Residency averaged $1.198m each night, according to Billboard.

The news comes a day before Usher is due to release Coming Home, his first studio LP in eight years. This weekend, the 45-year-old will perform at the Super Bowl.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner has also lined up a US arena tour for later this year called Usher: Past Present Future.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|06 Feb 2024

AEG Presents’ Simon Jones: ‘Business is good’

news|07 Feb 2024

UK festival apologises for delayed payments

news|05 Feb 2024

Leutgeb on co-promoting Adele’s Munich residency

news|05 Feb 2024

Silver Lake ‘locks in $1.1bn TEG dividend recap’

news|05 Feb 2024

More industry leaders join ILMC 36 line-up

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Latest jobs

Assistant Operations ManagerAvex Classics International

London, UKFull Time£28K - £30K

Live Music BookerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£35K + Benefits

Senior Regional Programmer, Music & ComedyAmbassador Theatre Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Project ManagerAEG Presents

London, UK / Flexible + TravelFull Time£40K - £45K + Benefits