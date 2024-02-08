Usher hits $100m mark with Vegas residencies

The 45-year-old's highest-ever gross from touring comes ahead of a new album, a Super Bowl performance and a US arena tour

Usher has reportedly earned more than $100 million from his prolonged stint in Las Vegas, marking his highest-ever gross from touring.

In July 2021, he launched Usher: The Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and a year later, he moved down the strip to MGM’s Dolby Live for My Way: The Vegas Residency.

The Caesars residency comprised 14 shows in July and August 2021, and another six at the beginning of 2022. Those 20 dates earned $18.8m and sold 84,000 tickets.

The MGM run was more extensive, with 80 shows between July 2022 and December 2023, during which he grossed $95.9m and sold 394,000 tickets.

Usher’s Vegas shows grossed $114.6m and sold 479,000 tickets across 100 dates

Altogether, Usher’s Vegas shows grossed $114.6m and sold 479,000 tickets across 100 dates. Both residencies have averaged a $239 ticket.

On a per-show scale, My Way: The Vegas Residency averaged $1.198m each night, according to Billboard.

The news comes a day before Usher is due to release Coming Home, his first studio LP in eight years. This weekend, the 45-year-old will perform at the Super Bowl.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner has also lined up a US arena tour for later this year called Usher: Past Present Future.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.