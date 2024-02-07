Tomorrowland Belgium sells out in less than a day

Around 200k tickets for the electronic music festival were reserved for Belgian citizens and were snapped up in 27 minutes

Tickets for the 20th anniversary edition of Tomorrowland’s flagship Belgian festival sold out in less than a day.

The electronic music extravaganza will welcome 400,000 ticket holders across two weekends to Boom, in the province of Antwerp, from 19-21 and 26-28 July.

The Brussels Times reports that around 200,000 tickets reserved for Belgian citizens were snapped up in 27 minutes, with the remaining allocation selling out by the end of the first day of the general sale.

Three-day passes cost €304, with a one-day pass priced €129. All prospective ticket buyers were required to register in advance.

Staged under the ‘LIFE’ theme, more than 400 acts including Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, Bonobo B2B Dixon, David Guetta, ANNA, Vintage Culture, Tale Of Us, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Solomun B2B Four Tet and Swedish House Mafia will appear across 16 stages.

“It rests on the shoulders of the justice system, police, and festival organisers to ensure a responsible and safe environment for all festivalgoers”

Organisers are teaming up with local police to step up the fight against dangerous drugs at the event, including on-site testing of seized substances by the National Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology (INCC). The move follows last year’s introduction of a system to immediately process fines imposed on drug users and bring dealers to court.

“Drugs are exceedingly harmful to health and can be fatal,” justice minister Paul Van Tigchelt told The Brussels Times. “It rests on the shoulders of the justice system, police, and festival organisers to ensure a responsible and safe environment for all festivalgoers.”

Elsewhere, the fourth edition of Tomorrowland Winter, slated for Alpe D’Huez, France from 16-23 March, is also sold out.

The brand has also been exported to Brazil, while it was revealed last month that it is launching a new 10,000-cap festival in the Colombian city of Medellín, with the help of local promoter Breakfast Club.

Its newly created CORE stage is being transported to Medellín’s botanical garden for the two-day event on 11-12 May. The CORE stage debuted at Tomorrowland’s January event in Tulum, Mexico, and is slated to ‘pop up around the globe’ including at Tomorrowland Belgium.

