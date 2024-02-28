x

news

The Great Escape unveils first speakers for 2024

The UK music industry event returns to Brighton from 15-18 May with speakers including Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry and NTIA chair Sacha Lord

By James Hanley on 28 Feb 2024

The Great Escape 2018

The Great Escape (TGE) conference has announced its themes and first guest speakers for its revamped 2024 edition.

The UK music industry event returns to Brighton from Wednesday 15 May to Saturday 18 May, with the Council of Music Makers (CMM), The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), BBC Introducing and Youth Music each set to curate a day of the programme.

Confirmed speakers include Lauren Mayberry (Chvrches), Parklife and The Warehouse Project co-founder Sacha Lord, who is also night time economy adviser for Greater Manchester and chair of the Night Time Industries Association, and the They Think It’s All Sober podcast.

In the second room, The Great Escape’s partners will host panels including TikTok x Ticketmaster, The Spanish Wave, Audio Network, BPI, Pollstar, and Music Declares Emergency.

TGE has also announced the return of the Steve Strange Award for its third year. Introduced in honour of the late live agent and X-Ray Touring co-founder, the award recognises a music act that is breaking through creative boundaries. The recipient, who will receive a cash prize of £5,000, will be revealed on Monday 20 May.

“The scope of what’s going to be covered is more in depth and bigger and better than ever”

“We’re incredibly excited for how this brand new evolution of The Great Escape conference is shaping up,” says Rory Bett, CEO of organiser MAMA Festivals. “By bringing in some of the industry’s biggest and best networks and experts to develop the event, the scope of what’s going to be covered is more in depth and bigger and better than ever. This is the UK’s number one event for networking and getting ahead in the music industry like you’ve never seen it before.”

On 16 May, the CMM, the umbrella organisation representing the Ivors Academy, Featured Artists Coalition, Music Managers Forum, MPG and the Musicians’ Union, will cover key areas for people working in the business of music creation

The following day, the NTIA will provide a deep dive into the night time economy and current the state of play for venues and live entertainment. Then, on 18 May, BBC Introducing and Youth Music will focus on professional development for the next generation of emerging artists and entrepreneurs.

Saturday will also feature partner panels hosted by AudioActive, an organisation creating social change through music, and educational event platform THEFUTUREIS.

New for 2024, TGE has launched a brand-new Saturday-only conference ticket for £35, with a Saturday conference & festival combo ticket priced £75.

 

The Go! Team at The Great Escape
News|17 Nov 2023

The Great Escape details ‘revamped’ conference

The UK showcase festival and conference has invited new expert collaborators to help shape and elevate its programming of the event

John Mulder, MOJO Concerts/Live Nation
News|30 Nov 2023

ESNS announces keynote speakers for 2024

John Mulder will appear at ESNS 2024 for a keynote interview mere weeks after leaving his post as CEO of Mojo Concerts

News|11 Jan 2024

Futures Forum 2024: First speakers confirmed

Alex Hardee, Connie Shao, Holy Rowland, Marc Saunders, Claire O'Neill and Gurj Summan are among the initial confirmations

C2C 2020
News|16 Oct 2023

Country to Country unveils 2024 line-up

Next year's event will take place across three venues: The O2, London, Glasgow's OVO Hydro and The SSE Arena, Belfast

GEI13 will take place next year in a virtual format
News|30 Jan 2024

GEI 16: Speakers and sessions unveiled

Exclusive research projects and case studies have also been lined up for the Green Events & Innovations conference on 27 February

