Tele2 Arena to host Sweden’s biggest hip-hop gig

Swedish rapper Ant Wan will make history at the 45,000-cap Stockholm stadium this October, promoted by FKP Scorpio Sweden

By James Hanley on 01 Feb 2024

Tele2 Arena


image © Arild Vågen

Swedish rapper Ant Wan is set to perform the biggest hip-hop concert in the country’s history after selling close to 40,000 tickets in a matter of hours.

The 26-year-old will play Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena on 24 October this year, organised by FKP Scorpio Sweden.

Wan was due to play his first arena gig at the 8,300-cap Hovet in the Swedish capital last September, only for the show to be upgraded to the 15,000-cap Avicii Arena due to demand.

“Neither we nor the ticket supplier have previously seen tickets to Tele2 Arena sell so quickly,” says FKP senior creative curator and promotor Johanna Beckman. “First Hovet, then Avicii Arena and now Tele2 Arena. Ant Wan sells out everything he does. He is number one, a phenomenon.”

“Ant Wan has shown that he has the strongest fan base in the Nordics”

Real name Antwan Afram, Wan has reached No.1 in the Swedish albums chart with each of his last three studio LPs: 2021’s Leylas World and Wow 2, and 2022’s The Only Wan.

“Ant Wan has shown that he has the strongest fan base in the Nordics, so we are not surprised by the high pressure. Together with Ant Wan and FKP Scorpio, we are writing history once again,” adds Ninos Icho, co-founder of Swedish production firm Dopest.

Other upcoming artists slated to appear at the 45,000-cap Tele2 Arena include The 1975, John Mayer, J Balvin, Rod Stewart, Nicki Minaj, Tool and The World of Hans Zimmer.

 

