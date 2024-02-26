x

news

TEG Group names Simon Cahill head of commercial

Cahill will continue to oversee the commercial interests of SXSW Sydney in addition to his new leadership role at TEG

By Lisa Henderson on 26 Feb 2024

Simon Cahill, TEG Group

Simon Cahill, TEG Group


Australia’s TEG Group has appointed Simon Cahill as head of commercial.

Cahill will be responsible for all of TEG’s commercial activity across the group, working with all the company’s businesses to identify and drive growth opportunities globally. He will operate from TEG’s Sydney office, reporting to TEG’s Group CEO Geoff Jones.

In addition to his new role, Cahill will continue as head of marketing and commercial partnerships for SXSW Sydney.

“Simon has done a tremendous job at SXSW Sydney and his expertise and drive make him a perfect fit for this new role”

“TEG is delighted to welcome Simon Cahill into this vital role as we continue to grow the business and deliver exceptional partnerships through live experiences by connecting brands with consumers and generating ROI,” says Jones.

“Simon has done a tremendous job at SXSW Sydney and his expertise and drive make him a perfect fit for this new role and a great addition to the senior leadership team.”

Cahill adds: “I am excited to further immerse myself across the TEG Group, a powerhouse in the live entertainment game. TEG is currently in an exciting time of growth both locally and globally and I look forward to seizing these opportunities for clients through world-class partnerships. Finally, I would like to thank Geoff Jones for this opportunity and for his ongoing support.”

It was reported earlier this month that TEG’s owner Silver Lake secured a A$1.1 billion (€663.8 million) dividend recapitalisation for the Australian live entertainment giant after attempts to sell the company stalled.

 

