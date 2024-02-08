Sphere posts losses for fiscal 2024 Q2

The Sphere in Las Vegas has posted losses of US$193.9 million (€179.4m) for fiscal 2024 Q2 – its first full quarter of operation – on revenue of $167.8m.

The next-generation 17,500-seat/20,000-cap Sphere opened in Vegas in September 2023 with U2’s residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere. Every show of the U2 run, which wraps up next month after 40 shows and multiple extensions, has sold out so far, with upcoming stints by Phish and Dead & Company set to follow.

According to the company’s latest financial results, which cover the three-month period ending 31 December 2023, the majority of the Sphere’s losses resulted from a non-cash impairment charge of $116.5m in the current year quarter related to the company’s decision to no longer pursue the development of a London replica.

Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment officially withdrew its planning application for the London Sphere project last month – more than five years after the scheme was first announced.

Sphere Entertainment reported event-related revenues of $55.2m, almost entirely from concerts, apart from one marquee sporting event held at the venue during the quarter.

“Sphere is a next-generation medium intended to disrupt the traditional venue model”

The Sphere Experience featuring Postcard from Earth also generated $92.9m across 191 performances after debuting on 6 October, grossing more than £1m in average daily ticket sales. In addition, sponsorship, signage, Exosphere advertising and suite licence fees brought in $17.5m.

“Sphere is a next-generation medium intended to disrupt the traditional venue model,” says Sphere Entertainment executive chair and CEO James Dolan. “With positive adjusted operating income at the Sphere segment in our first full quarter of operations in Las Vegas, our early results are beginning to prove that thesis, and we remain confident in the global opportunities ahead.”

In December last year, Dolan was reported to be in “serious talks” to build a second Sphere venue – this time in the UAE – which would become MSG’s first property outside of the US.

MSG spin-off Sphere Entertainment encompasses the first Sphere venue as well as MSG Networks MSG Networks and Tao Group Hospitality businesses. The company reported revenues of $314.2m, an increase of $154.6m on the prior year quarter, and an operating loss of $159.7m, (up from the prior year’s quarter $109.9m). Adjusted operating income was $51.4m, compared to $13.2m in the same quarter last year.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.