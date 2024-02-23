Södra Teatern installs Karin Sinclair as GM

The Stockholm venue, operated by ASM Global, consists of several concert stages and venues, as well as a nightclub

ASM Global has appointed Karin Sinclair as the new general manager of Södra Teatern in Stockholm, effective 1 May.

One of the city’s oldest and most beloved cultural establishments, Södra Teatern consists of several concert stages and venues for meetings, conferences and events, as well as a nightclub.

Sinclair joins ASM from Scandic Hotels, where she has held several senior positions, including hotel director for several hotels in Stockholm and Gothenburg and, most recently, as revenue manager for the Swedish operation’s 85 hotels.

“We are very proud of our iconic Södra Teatern, which has had a steady positive development in recent years,” says Marie Lindqvist, senior vice president operations Europe, ASM Global.

“We are facing the next chapter in the business with a strong focus on developing the stage programme”

“Now, we are facing the next chapter in the business with a strong focus on developing the stage programme and the event and conference business. We are very pleased that Karin will lead this work with her solid experience in change management, operations and leadership.”

Sinclair adds: “I look forward to being involved in further developing the offer and getting even more people to experience concerts, events and nightlife at Stockholm’s most beautiful entertainment centre. In particular, I look forward to working with the entire ASM Global and Södra Teatern team.

“You could say that I have come full circle as I previously worked as bar manager at Södra Teatern for some time and am also a frequent visitor, which means that I feel both honoured and happy to have now the opportunity to come back as general manager.”

Södra Teatern is a 19th-century theatre venue with a capacity of up to 600. The building also includes Mosebacketerrassen, a rooftop terrace that can accommodate around 2,000 people, and Kägelbanan, a former bowling alley with a capacity of 750.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.