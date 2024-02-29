Sodexo Live! promotes Claire Morris to UK&I CEO

Morris has been with the venue services company for 17 years, joining its sports & leisure global executive team in 2015

Venue hospitality, retail and event catering specialist Sodexo Live! has announced the appointment of Claire Morris as its new UK & Ireland CEO.

Morris has been with the business for 17 years and joined the sports & leisure global executive team (now Sodexo Live!) in 2015, leading the marketing function. She will now also lead the growth organisation for the global business.

Morris has more than 25 years’ experience in the food and facilities industry, leading strategic marketing initiatives from acquisition integration to brand and concept development.

“Claire’s dedication, leadership, and client-centric focus make her the perfect choice to lead our operations in the UK and Ireland,” says Sodexo Live! global CEO Nathalie Bellon-Szabo. “We are confident that under her guidance, Sodexo Live! will continue to thrive and deliver outstanding value to our client partners and their guests.

“The company’s commitment to excellence and client satisfaction aligns seamlessly with my own values”

“Her prior experience, and knowledge of the UK market is invaluable, couple this with her global role and innovative approach, it will unlock a wealth of opportunities for clients, customers and colleagues.”

Over the past year, Morris has created a dedicated digital and tech start up function for Sodexo Live! and will continue to lead the global marketing, sales and digital department.

“I am delighted to take on the role of CEO for Sodexo Live! in the UK and Ireland,” adds Morris. “The company’s commitment to excellence and client satisfaction aligns seamlessly with my own values, and I am excited to contribute to the success of Sodexo Live! in this new capacity.”

