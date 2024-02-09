ShipRocked: Music festival cruise hits pier

The Carnival Magic ship, which was hosting ShipRocked festival, slammed into a pier in Jamaica earlier this week

Severe weather caused a cruiseliner hosting a music festival to slam into a pier in Jamaica earlier this week.

The Carnival Magic ship set sail from Miami on Saturday for the ShipRocked cruise, featuring performances from I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Highly Suspect, Badflower and more.

Due to high winds and choppy waters, the cruise docked in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, a day earlier. But conditions caused the pier fender to collapse under pressure, causing Carnival Magic to crash into the dock.

Operator Carnival Cruises said there were no injuries and all the ship’s services remained operational, though the vessel was damaged.

Following the crash, the ship docked at another nearby pier, while guests were left on the Caribbean island for nearly 12 hours, according to one passenger.

“We had a couple thousand people just out in a field in the pouring rain and no shelter, no food, no drinks. I think there was one toilet,” passenger Adam Muddleton told FOX 35.

Carnival Cruises said that “the guests who were ashore at the time were taken care of by the Carnival team and shore excursion partners”.

ShipRocked’s next scheduled stop at Grand Cayman was cancelled, with the cruise heading to Bimini on Friday and returning to Miami tomorrow as planned.

