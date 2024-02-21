Touring Entertainment LIVE programme complete

Leading executives from the world’s biggest and most successful touring shows and exhibitions will gather as part of ILMC 36

The conference programme for the first edition of Touring Entertainment LIVE, which is set for London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on Friday, March 1, is now complete.

Leading executives from the world’s biggest and most successful touring shows and exhibitions will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the multi-billion dollar sector, topped by keynote sessions from ABBA Voyage producer Svana Gisla and theatre legend Richard Lewis.

The final schedule includes the State Of The Nation session, which will see Tom Zaller (Imagine Exhibitions), Liz Koops (Broadway Entertainment Group), David Pitman (Cirque du Soleil) and Jenny Sirota (RoadCo Entertainment) survey the key issues facing the sector. Susan Vargo (Moonbug Entertainment) will chair a panel on The A&R of IP, featuring Sana Ali Aamir (Fever/Secret Media Network), Kurt Baker (NEON Global) and Andrew McGuinness (Layered Reality).

Semmel Concerts’ Christoph Scholz will be looking at Standing Out In A Crowded Market with Ryan Amstad (Pophouse Entertainment), James Cassidy (FKP Scorpio Entertainment UK Ltd), John Langford (AEG Europe) and Marine Tanguy (MTArt Agency). Unify Productions’ Heather McGill will host an expert panel looking at the Trends For 2024/25. Meanwhile, Manon Delaury (TEO) and Jessica Willig-Rosenstein (Fever) will also host Quickfire Sessions featuring short pitches of new touring content.

“We’re really excited to welcome some of the leading names in the touring entertainment industry to this inaugural event”

TEL takes place on the final day of this year’s sold out ILMC, but one-day passes for the specialist event are still available.

Companies attending include ASM Global, Live Nation, FKP Scorpio, Kilimanjaro Group, Neon, Semmel Exhibitions, Fever, TEO, RoadCo Entertainment, Terrapin Station Entertainment, Cirque du Soleil, Harlem Globetrotters, Imagine Exhibitions, Broadway Live, Pophouse Entertainment and Layered Reality.

Also confirmed are AEG Europe, Great Leap Forward, Science Museum London, lililililil, Imagine Exhibitions, Universcience, Proactiv Entertainment, Let’s Go Company, MB Presents, World on Ice, Expona, Slam Dunk Entertainment, World Concert Artists, Grand Palais Immersif, Fierylight and Opus One.

"We're really excited to welcome some of the leading names in the touring entertainment industry to this inaugural event," says ILMC MD Greg Parmley. "With so many influential decision-makers in attendance, we're looking forward to some really fruitful conversations at Touring Entertainment LIVE."

Full information about Touring Entertainment LIVE is on the ILMC website here.

