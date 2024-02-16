OVG names president of premium and global strategy

Oak View Group (OVG) has announced the appointments of Josh Pell to president of premium experiences and global strategy and Katee LaPoff to chief technology officer.

Pell will continue to report to Steve Collins (president global venue development) and Francesca Bodie (chief operating officer).

In her new role, LaPoff will continue to report to Collins, as well as Ade Patton (chief financial officer) and Chris Granger (president of OVG360).

“I have been privileged to work with Josh for almost a decade and with Katee more than twice that time,” says Collins. “I was excited when each joined OVG and today I am extremely proud to see these two dynamic leaders promoted into expanded roles that recognise not only their accomplishments but also the confidence we all have in their abilities to propel the company forward. Katee’s vision and depth of experience, make her the ideal person to develop the technology strategy across all of OVG’s businesses. Josh’s first-hand knowledge at almost every level of hospitality management will continue to distinguish OVG’s premium level foodservice and retail experiences at our venues.”

LaPoff adds: “Our Oak View Group leaders and teams have an unwavering commitment to innovation and disruption in the sports and live entertainment industry. Nowhere is the entrepreneurial spirit more important and relevant than technology, where pushing the boundaries is critical to staying ahead. I am thrilled to step into the CTO role and continue to work across divisions to deliver tech strategies that add value for our partners while bringing teams and artists closer to their fans.”

“I am extremely proud to see these two dynamic leaders promoted into expanded roles”

Pell comments: “Attention to detail is what continues to set Oak View Group venues apart, creating a truly premium atmosphere for all our guests. The opportunities to ‘Wow’ our guests and enhance the entire venue experience are endless. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to explore unique, innovative approaches to our hospitality offerings leveraging our design and planning team, our world-class partners, and state-of-the-art technology.”

In her new role as CTO, LaPoff will lead the technology team, fostering innovation and collaboration across OVG’s businesses.

Over the last three years, LaPoff has served as Oak View Group’s senior vice president of project management and technology where she was responsible for the global strategy and execution of venue technology, including those at the Moody Center, Acrisure Arena, and CFG Bank Arena.

Prior to OVG, LaPoff was the SVP of Technology at Madison Square Garden Companies for 10 years.

Pell, in his new role, will oversee Oak View Group’s e-commerce platform and all premium opportunities, and will continue to manage OVG’s hospitality, food & beverage, and technology design initiatives globally.

He will have P&L oversight over all owned and operated food and beverage programs and direct the development of additional revenue opportunities. In his previous role as SVP, global hospitality strategy planning and development, Pell was instrumental in the hospitality design and rollout of the Moody Center, Acrisure Arena, and CFG Bank Arena programmes.

Prior to joining OVG in 2022, Josh held a variety of senior positions at T-Mobile Park, Chase Center, and Petco Park.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.