Out of this world: ILMC 36 sells out

All 1,500 passes have now been snapped up for the 27 February-1 March conference at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel

The 36th International Live Music Conference (ILMC) is officially a sellout.

All tickets have now been snapped up for the 27 February-1 March gathering at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel, with a record 1,500 delegates travelling from 53 markets this year. The full conference programme is on the ILMC website here.

If you haven’t already registered and would like to attend, we’re running a waiting list in case any astronauts cancel at the last minute. To add your name to this list, please email [email protected]

Passes are still available for Futures Forum and Touring Entertainment LIVE on Friday, 1 March, and the Green Events & Innovations Conference on Tuesday, 27 February.

A limited number of all-venue wristbands for the second edition of ILMC’s London Calling are also still available for non-delegates, priced £30, granting access to all five venues throughout the evening.

The central London showcase will bring 17 emerging artists to five stages across Soho: The 100 Club, 21Soho, The Lower Third, Phoenix Arts Club and The Spice of Life. Tickets are available now via Universe: universe.com/londoncalling.

ILMC 36 highlights promise to include a Hot Seat interview with Oak View Group’s (OVG) Tim Leiweke and Francesca Bodie.

The first-of-its-kind keynote with the father and daughter team will provide the finale to ILMC’s Wednesday conference programme. OVG CEO Leiweke and COO Bodie will give their thoughts on the future of live entertainment, and ponder how venue operators and the broader business can keep pace in this fast-changing, golden era of live.

Meanwhile, this year’s Breakfast Meeting conversation sees AEG’s Jay Marciano sit down with longtime host Ed Bicknell, on Thursday 29 Feb.

ILMC’s opening session, The Open Forum, chaired by CAA’s Maria May, will feature Niamh Byrne of Eleven Management (UK) and Live Nation Spain chair Pino Sagliocco, plus ASM Global Europe’s Chris Bray and DEAG’s Peter Schwenkow.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.