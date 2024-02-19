Opening act revealed for Manchester’s Co-op Live

Comedian Peter Kay will launch the 23,500-seater UK venue with his current record-breaking tour on 23 April

Comedian Peter Kay has been revealed as the opening act for Co-op Live, the UK’s largest live entertainment arena.

One of most successful stand-up comics of all time, Kay will open the 23,500-seat Manchester venue with his current record-breaking tour on 23 April.

“When you think of Manchester, it’s hard not to think of Peter Kay. He embodies what this city is about, and to have him headlining Co-op Live is tremendously exciting,” says Co-op Live executive director and general manager Gary Roden.

“We’re creating an arena that is truly part of the community around it, and having Peter as our opening act is a perfect reminder of that.”

The arena will go on to welcome acts such as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (1 May), Olivia Rodrigo (3-4 May), Keane (5 May), Take That (7-8 & 10-12 May), Elbow (14 May), Eric Clapton (18 May) and Barry Manilow (19 May) in its first month.

“The venue’s ‘Gigs that Give Back’ scheme will generate at least £1 million annually for the Co-op Foundation to support causes”

Aiming to become Europe’s most sustainable arena, Co-op Live will be 100% electric, include rainwater recycling technology and operates with reusable cups to significantly reduce plastic usage across the site. The venue’s ‘Gigs that Give Back’ scheme will generate at least £1 million annually for the Co-op Foundation to support causes on a local and national scale, including delivering on its new youth-led strategy.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News reports that venue bosses have made a series of changes to the operation after a report into its licence application revealed concerns from Greater Manchester Police and other organisations.

“There are no counter terrorism plans/contingency plans/major incident plans which are currently available to scrutinise,” said police. “So any decision as to their effectiveness/robustness/scope cannot be made at this stage, and GMP would want to have sight of these before any approval for grant of the licence could be considered.”

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the venue has drawn up security plans, but these were not shared with police before it wrote its submission.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.