New 55,000-seat stadium proposed for Auckland

The stadium would form part of a wider 15-hectare precinct in the Quay Park area of Auckland, New Zealand

A new 55,000-seat stadium has been proposed for the Quay Park area of Auckland, New Zealand.

The stadium would form part of a wider 15-hectare precinct known as Te Tōangaroa, which would also include hotels, bars, restaurants, retail and office space, residential apartments and green spaces.

Designed by architecture firm HKS Australasia, the proposed stadium features an innovative U-shaped design, with the roof drawing inspiration from Maori culture.

The stadium will allow configurations for both sports and concerts, while the retractable roof will allow for indoor and outdoor events to take place, irrespective of the weather.

“The last thing Auckland needs is another cookie cutter, cake tin solution that is imported from Australia or Europe”

The Auckland Council is reviewing a number of projects for a major stadium development in the city. One of these proposals has been put forward by Eden Park, New Zealand’s national stadium, which is planning on fitting a new retractable roof.

Other projects in the mix include potential waterfront stadiums at Bledisloe Wharf and Wynyard Point. Last year, it emerged that the Auckland Waterfront Consortium (AWC), which first revealed a proposal for a NZ$1.8 billion venture back in 2018, was planning a new venue that could seat up to 70,000 people.

Speaking about the unique design of the stadium, Andrew Colling, a director at HKS Australasia, told the NZ Herald: “Every city deserves a unique response and especially New Zealand. The last thing Auckland needs is another cookie cutter, cake tin solution that is imported from Australia or imported from Europe. We felt very strongly that this was an opportunity to take a fresh start.

“It reflects the unique context and backdrop and hopefully when people see the images they feel a strong sense of connection that yes, this is New Zealand, this is Auckland. That was the key driver; when you are in the stadium you can’t be anywhere else in the world.”

Colling added: “We hope that our design excites the community, shows what is possible and hopefully the momentum keeps going. It’s a catalyst to look at the east side of the city a bit differently.”

