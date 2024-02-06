x

news

Multiple bidders in running to acquire Garorock

“We have received at least three very positive offers,” says a spokesperson for the festival's owner Vivendi

By James Hanley on 06 Feb 2024

Vivendi H1 grows ticketing and live

Garorock


Three potential buyers have emerged for France’s Garorock after the festival was put on the market.

The 50,000-cap event, which launched in Marmande in 1997, was acquired by French-headquartered media giant Vivendi five years ago through its Olympia Production subsidiary.

However, according to a report by Le Républicain, a new owner could be in place by the summer.

“We have received at least three very positive offers,” says a Vivendi spokesperson. “But no decision has been made. The various proposals are under study for several more weeks.”

Garorock 2024 will be held from 27-30 June, headlined by Calvin Harris, Sum 41, Swedish House Mafia and The Offspring. Acts such as Josman, Paul Kalkbrenner, PLK, Timmy Trumpet, Yungblud and Ayra Starr are also lined up to perform.

“To buy Vivendi Village, it can only be a player of this scale”

It was first revealed last September that Vivendi was exploring the sale of parts of its Vivendi Village subsidiary, including its entire festival division – also comprising brands such as Brive and ODP in France and the UK’s Love Supreme and Kite – along with its ticketing firm, See Tickets.

The company reportedly concluded the businesses were not of sufficient scale to compete with the likes of Live Nation and AEG.

AEG and fellow live entertainment giant CTS Eventim were rumoured to have entered the race to acquire See Tickets in late 2023. The Financial Times reported that Vivendi is seeking up to £300 million (€351m) for the company, which it bought for €96m in 2011, with AEG and CTS among the first round of indicative bids

“To buy Vivendi Village, it can only be a player of this scale,” says Garorock founder Ludovic Larbodie, as per Le Républicain.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

