More industry leaders join ILMC 36 line-up

Peter Schwenkow, Barrie Marshall, Chris Bray, Marsha Vlasic, Jim King, Obi Asika, Anna Sjolund and Craig Stanley have all been confirmed

Eight more executives from the top of some of the world’s biggest live music businesses have been confirmed for ILMC 36.

Peter Schwenkow (DEAG), Barrie Marshall (Marshall Arts), Chris Bray (ASM Global), Marsha Vlasic (Independent Artist Group), Jim King (AEG Presents), Obi Asika (UTA), Craig Stanley (Marshall Arts), and Anna Sjolund (ASM Global) have all signed up to speak at the leading live music industry conference.

ILMC takes place from 27 Feb-1 March with 1,500 delegates travelling to London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel from 53 markets this year.

DEAG’s Peter Schwenkow and ASM Global’s Chris Bray will lend their insight to The Open Forum: The All Stars Session, ILMC’s annual state-of-the-nation opening panel; Marshall Arts’ Barrie Marshall and Craig Stanley will pull back the curtain on P!nk’s Summer Carnival (alongside the tour’s production manager Malcolm Weldon); Independent Artist Group’s Marsha Vlasic will be part of Touring: The Bread & Butter Business, considering if there is a crisis emerging in the middle of the business; AEG Presents’ Jim King will be among the speakers on the Festival Forum: Headline Topics session; UTA’s Obi Asika will be talking during Teamwork: Culture & Careers In Live Music; and ASM Global’s Anna Sjolund will chair The Agency Business 2024, looking at the future of the agency model.

The newly announced industry leaders join a host of heavyweight speakers already confirmed, including Maria May (CAA), Clementine Bunel & Alex Hardee (Wasserman Music), Cliff Fluet (Eleven Advisory), Jana Watkins (Live Nation), Steve Tilley (Kilimanjaro Live), John Langford (AEG Europe), Robbie Balfour (The O2), Jon Ollier (One Fiinix Live), Nelson Albareda (Loud And Live), Connie Shao (AEG Presents), Sally Dunstone (Primary Talent), Tom Zaller (Imagine Exhibitions), Richard Lewis (Fierylight/The Limelight Group), Svana Gisla (ABBA Voyage), Manon Delaury (TEO), Christoph Scholz (Semmel Concerts) and more.

“It’s great to be able to put together a line-up of so many industry heavyweights and company leaders for ILMC 36”

AEG Presents chairman and CEO Jay Marciano is also already confirmed for The (Late) Breakfast Meeting.

A wide range of crucial issues affecting every sector of the live music industry will be discussed over the course of the three days, from AI to workplace culture, ticketing, mental health, marketing, insurance, A&R, touring and the impact of global conflicts.

There will also be dedicated sessions on key live music business sectors including grassroots and major venues, festivals, ticketing, agencies, booking and touring. The 2024 edition of ILMC also includes Futures Forum, the one-day event for emerging live music executives, and new event Touring Entertainment LIVE which is dedicated to the global business of big-brand live entertainment, exhibitions, and touring family shows.

“It feels like the live music business is at a crossroads in so many different ways at the moment, and it’s great to be able to put together a line-up of so many industry heavyweights and company leaders for ILMC 36,” says ILMC MD Greg Parmley. “With blast-off fast approaching, we’ll have more big names to announce shortly.”

ILMC 36 will take place from 27 February to 1 March. Full information about the conference including The Arthur Awards 2024 here.

