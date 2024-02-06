Mogwai to headline, curate new UK festival

Slowdive, Nadine Shah and Goat Girl are among the acts to perform at the inaugural event in Mogwai's hometown

Scottish post-rock band Mogwai will headline and curate the new Big City Festival in their hometown of Glasgow this summer.

In partnership with local promoter Regular Music, the event will launch on 29 June at Queen’s Park, with 12 acts performing across two stages.

The bill includes seminal shoegaze group Slowdive, returning songwriter Nadine Shah, Neu! guru Michael Rother, and Scottish Album of the Year winner Kathryn Joseph.

Beak>, Michael Rother, bdrmm, Cloth, Elisabeth Elektra, Free Love, Goat Girl and Sacred Paws also feature on the lineup.

“It’s an honour to have so many brilliant artists join us for what promises to be a special day”

“We are proud to announce the inaugural Big City festival in Glasgow this June in partnership with Regular Music,” says Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite.

“It’s great for us to have this event in our hometown of Glasgow. It’s an honour to have so many brilliant artists join us for what promises to be a special day.”

In addition to live music, Big City Festival will feature a literary tent in association with White Rabbit Books and a “full selection of licenced bars and food trucks”.

Mogwai were formed in Glasgow in 1995. Along with Braithwaite, the band consists of Barry Burns, Dominic Aitchison and Martin Bulloch.

Last month, the quartet released a trailer for their new documentary If The Stars Had A Sound which follows their journey from inception to the present day.

