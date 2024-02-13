Messina Touring Group names three new VPs

The AEG Presents subsidiary has elevated Lauren Caire, Keena Cheatham and LeeAnn Rotondo to its leadership team

AEG Presents subsidiary Messina Touring Group has named three new vice presidents.

Keena Cheatham rises from promoter rep to VP of touring, LeeAnn Rotondo is upped from director of ticketing to VP of ticketing and Lauren Caire is elevated from director of finance to VP of finance.

“It thrills me to see our MTG team grow – these individuals are just another example of the incredible MTG team,” says CEO Louis Messina said in a statement. “Watching them grow and achieve makes me so happy; the success of our team is my biggest accomplishment.”

Cheatham, who joined MTG in 2013 as a promoter rep on Taylor Swift’s Red tour, has played a role in over half of the MTG roster in both the pop and country music sectors. Cheatham leads the charge for some of the promoter’s biggest clients, including serving as the point person for Sheeran since 2014 and playing an instrumental part in Eric Church’s The Gather Again tour.

Rotondo joined MTG in 2015 as a ticket manager, primarily to assist with ticketing for Swift’s 1989 tour. Nine years later, she spearheads all ticketing for Swift’s tours, as well as many other MTG clients including Church, Kenny Chesney and Blake Shelton. Under her direction, ticketing at MTG has evolved from an isolated process led by each touring team into a centralized department.

Caire joined MTG in 2015 as a senior accountant and has since managed finances for the company and all of its tours, including a marquee year in 2023 anchored by record-breaking tours from artists including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and George Strait. Additionally, Caire managed the design and opening of MTG’s first office outside of its Austin home base in 2019, expanding the promoter’s presence into Nashville with a permanent footprint in her native city. She is currently overseeing MTG Nashville’s upcoming move to the new Nashville Yards development.

