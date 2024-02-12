Maroon 5 to play opening of South Korea arena

The American group will perform at the grand opening of the new 15,000-seat Inspire Arena in Icheon

Maroon 5 has been announced as a headline act for the grand opening of Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort in South Korea.

The American group will perform on 8 and 9 March at the resort’s new 15,000-seat venue to mark its inaugural international artist showcase.

Located on Yeongjong Island, in the city of Icheon, Inspire Arena is billed as the nation’s first multi-purpose arena.

“We are on the brink of a historic moment with the grand opening of Inspire,” says Ray Pineault, president and chief executive of Mohegan, which also operates the 10,000-cap Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, US.

“This is not just a celebration of our newest offerings but a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. Hosting Maroon 5 and an array of world-class entertainment reflects our commitment to providing exceptional experiences. We’re ready to set a new benchmark in hospitality and entertainment, welcoming guests from around the globe to discover the magic of Inspire.”

Preceding the main opening event, a special concert called Inspire Salute featuring several K-pop artists is due to be held on 2 March.

Inspire underwent a soft launch last November for its three hotel towers, arena, water park, casino, and outdoor entertainment park.

Additional facilities such as a 1,000-seat food court, a digital art exhibition centre, and an indoor children’s playground will be unveiled in the future.

Inspire is one of three new concert venues to open in South Korea by the end of 2025, along with CJ LiveCity Arena and Seoul Arena.

