x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Maroon 5 to play opening of South Korea arena

The American group will perform at the grand opening of the new 15,000-seat Inspire Arena in Icheon

By Lisa Henderson on 12 Feb 2024

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort


image © Hanwha Hotels & Resorts

Maroon 5 has been announced as a headline act for the grand opening of Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort in South Korea.

The American group will perform on 8 and 9 March at the resort’s new 15,000-seat venue to mark its inaugural international artist showcase.

Located on Yeongjong Island, in the city of Icheon, Inspire Arena is billed as the nation’s first multi-purpose arena.

“We are on the brink of a historic moment with the grand opening of Inspire,” says Ray Pineault, president and chief executive of Mohegan, which also operates the 10,000-cap Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, US.

“We are on the brink of a historic moment with the grand opening of Inspire”

“This is not just a celebration of our newest offerings but a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. Hosting Maroon 5 and an array of world-class entertainment reflects our commitment to providing exceptional experiences. We’re ready to set a new benchmark in hospitality and entertainment, welcoming guests from around the globe to discover the magic of Inspire.”

Preceding the main opening event, a special concert called Inspire Salute featuring several K-pop artists is due to be held on 2 March.

Inspire underwent a soft launch last November for its three hotel towers, arena, water park, casino, and outdoor entertainment park.

Additional facilities such as a 1,000-seat food court, a digital art exhibition centre, and an indoor children’s playground will be unveiled in the future.

Inspire is one of three new concert venues to open in South Korea by the end of 2025, along with CJ LiveCity Arena and Seoul Arena.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|08 Feb 2024

Harvey Goldsmith unveils plans for Earth Aid Live

news|08 Feb 2024

Sphere posts losses for fiscal 2024 Q2

news|09 Feb 2024

ShipRocked: Music festival cruise hits pier

feature|08 Feb 2024

Lech the good times roll: Poland market report

news|08 Feb 2024

Banks, Fogel, The O2 among Pollstar Awards winners

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Latest jobs

Assistant Operations ManagerAvex Classics International

London, UKFull Time£28K - £30K

Live Music BookerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£35K + Benefits

Senior Regional Programmer, Music & ComedyAmbassador Theatre Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Project ManagerAEG Presents

London, UK / Flexible + TravelFull Time£40K - £45K + Benefits