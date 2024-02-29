x

news

Manchester to host 2024 MTV EMAs

The show will broadcast from Manchester’s new, purpose-built live entertainment arena Co-op Live on Sunday, 10 November

By James Hanley on 29 Feb 2024

Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Manchester's Co-op Live


The 2024 MTV EMAs will take place in Manchester, UK, it has been confirmed.

The annual show will broadcast from Manchester’s brand-new, purpose-built live entertainment arena Co-op Live on MTV in over 150 countries on Sunday, 10 November.

Now in its 30th year, it will mark the first time the event has been staged in the city, and also marks its return to the UK after seven years.

“Co-op Live has been designed from the ground up to offer, at its core, a truly exceptional live music and fan experience, and we are delighted to be hosting an event which epitomises what our venue stands for,” says Gary Roden, Co-op Live executive director and GM. “We are honoured to become part of the MTV EMAs story, and to cement Manchester’s standing within the global live entertainment industry.”

First held in Berlin, Germany in 1994, the EMAs were last staged in the UK at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in 2017.

“Manchester is a dynamic and innovative city with the infrastructure to deliver a live music event of the scale of the MTV EMAs”

“The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest global music celebrations, bringing together local and international artists to create iconic performances for fans around the world,” says Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount, and chief content officer, music, Paramount+. “With music at the very heart of Manchester’s rich creative heritage, this vibrant city – with the state-of-the-art Co-op Live – will guarantee a supercharged 2024 show.”

The show will additionally be available in multiple territories on Pluto TV and on-demand on Paramount+.

“Manchester is a dynamic and innovative city with the infrastructure to deliver a live music event of the scale of the MTV EMAs,” adds Lee Sears, president, international markets advertising sales. “We look forward to spotlighting this world-class destination – and the cutting-edge Co-op Live arena – on the global stage.”

The 2023 MTV EMAs were cancelled last October “out of an abundance of caution” amid the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

 

Related Stories

News|20 Oct 2023

MTV EMAs cancelled out of ‘abundance of caution’

The annual awards show, which is broadcast live in more than 150 countries, was due to take place next month in Paris, France

An artist's impression of the Co-op Live arena
News|22 Feb 2024

Rival Manchester arena operators in licensing row

Oak View Group alleges that AO Arena operator ASM Global's objections to its application for Co-op Live are "competition based"

Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
News|19 Feb 2024

Opening act revealed for Manchester’s Co-op Live

Comedian Peter Kay will launch the 23,500-seater UK venue with his current record-breaking tour on 23 April

News|05 Feb 2024

Manchester’s AO Arena capacity upped to 23k

The 30-year-old UK venue will see a 100% increase in standing floor capacity to 6,200 as part of its £50m renovation

News|06 Sep 2023

£5 ‘rush hour’ gig series launched in Manchester

The gigs, which are designed to help commuters avoid peak travel times, will take place between September 2023 and March 2024

