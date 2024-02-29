Manchester to host 2024 MTV EMAs

The show will broadcast from Manchester’s new, purpose-built live entertainment arena Co-op Live on Sunday, 10 November

The 2024 MTV EMAs will take place in Manchester, UK, it has been confirmed.

The annual show will broadcast from Manchester’s brand-new, purpose-built live entertainment arena Co-op Live on MTV in over 150 countries on Sunday, 10 November.

Now in its 30th year, it will mark the first time the event has been staged in the city, and also marks its return to the UK after seven years.

“Co-op Live has been designed from the ground up to offer, at its core, a truly exceptional live music and fan experience, and we are delighted to be hosting an event which epitomises what our venue stands for,” says Gary Roden, Co-op Live executive director and GM. “We are honoured to become part of the MTV EMAs story, and to cement Manchester’s standing within the global live entertainment industry.”

First held in Berlin, Germany in 1994, the EMAs were last staged in the UK at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in 2017.

“Manchester is a dynamic and innovative city with the infrastructure to deliver a live music event of the scale of the MTV EMAs”

“The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest global music celebrations, bringing together local and international artists to create iconic performances for fans around the world,” says Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount, and chief content officer, music, Paramount+. “With music at the very heart of Manchester’s rich creative heritage, this vibrant city – with the state-of-the-art Co-op Live – will guarantee a supercharged 2024 show.”

The show will additionally be available in multiple territories on Pluto TV and on-demand on Paramount+.

“Manchester is a dynamic and innovative city with the infrastructure to deliver a live music event of the scale of the MTV EMAs,” adds Lee Sears, president, international markets advertising sales. “We look forward to spotlighting this world-class destination – and the cutting-edge Co-op Live arena – on the global stage.”

The 2023 MTV EMAs were cancelled last October “out of an abundance of caution” amid the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

