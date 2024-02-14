Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to headline new Live Nation fest

The debut instalment of Fool In Love promises to deliver "legendary performances from pop, soul, and R&B greats"

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross will headline the inaugural Fool In Love festival, produced by Live Nation and Redrock Entertainment.

The debut instalment promises to deliver “legendary performances from pop, soul, and R&B greats” including Santana, Al Green, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, The Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, Eric Burdon & The Animals, The O’Jays, The Jacksons and many more.

The one-day event will take place on 31 August at Hollywood Park on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Santana, Al Green, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, The Isley Brothers will perform

Spanning nearly 300 acres, Hollywood Park is the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the western United States.

Also slated to perform at the park are Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick, the Stylistics, the Chi-Lites, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Zapp, Kool & the Gang, Rose Royce and Morris Day & the Time.

War, the Spinners, the Whispers, Durand Jones & the Indications, Barbara Mason, Mayer Hawthorne, the Delfonics, the Stylistics, Los Lobos, Stevie B, Heatwave, the Bar Kays feat. Larry Dodson, Cameo, Shalamar, S.O.S. Band, Dazz Band, the Legendary Blue Notes, Bloodstone, Frankie J, Con Funk Shun, the Pointer Sisters, the Mary Jane Girls and many more are also on the bill.

GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets will be available with layaway payment plans starting at US$19.99 down.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.