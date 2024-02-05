x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Leutgeb on co-promoting Adele’s Munich residency

The Austrian promoter has shared his vision of the summer stint, which increased from four to eight shows due to "phenomenal demand"

By Lisa Henderson on 05 Feb 2024

Adele is doubling the length of her original Las Vegas residency

image © Gareth Cattermole

Austrian promoter Klaus Leutgeb has spoken about co-promoting Adele’s 80,000-capacity residency in Munich, Germany.

The run was announced last Wednesday (31 January) as a four-date stint in August but a further four days were added due to “phenomenal demand”.

“I have been in contact with management for two years; I had a vision that drove me forward,” Leutgeb told Krone. “I had to develop something very special, something that was 100 percent Adele.”

The summer shows will take place in a “bespoke stadium” with a combination of grandstand seating and standing areas, based at convention centre Munich Messe.

“It’s a multifunctional arena, twice the size of a football stadium, with a diameter of 300 meters, the stage alone is 220 meters wide,” says Leutgeb, who has enlisted the help of renowned stage designer Florian Wieder.

“I had to develop something very special, something that was 100 percent Adele”

“But for me, it’s not about size or dimension. For me it’s about content, I want to realize my dreams and visions because that’s the only thing that makes me happy and I’m restless.”

The promoter, who has previously organised shows at Munich Messe with artists including Andreas Gabalier, Helene Fischer and Robbie Williams in 2022, will co-promote the shows with Marek Lieberberg of Live Nation GSA.

The exclusive European dates mark the first time Adele has performed in mainland Europe since 2016.

At the time of the announcement, Adele said: “I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea, a one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!”

The singer’s 100-night Weekends with Adele run at The Colosseum (cap. 4,100) at Caesars Palace is due to wrap up in June this year. The first 24 dates grossed US$52.8 million (€48.8m).

The 35-year-old star is represented by Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer at WME.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|01 Feb 2024

MSG Sphere Las Vegas reveals next residency

news|01 Feb 2024

DEAG hits the brakes on re-IPO

news|02 Feb 2024

K-pop mega concert in LA postponed due to weather

news|02 Feb 2024

Festivals ’24: Wireless, Release Athens, Longitude

news|01 Feb 2024

Tele2 Arena to host Sweden’s biggest hip-hop gig

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Latest jobs

Project ManagerAEG Presents

London, UK / Flexible + TravelFull Time£40K - £45K + Benefits

Engagement ExecutiveRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time£32.5K

Programming ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time£46K

Marketing Manager, International TouringAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£37.5K - £40K + Benefits