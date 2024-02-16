Kylie Minogue to headline BST Hyde Park

BST Hyde Park has revealed Kylie Minogue as its latest headline act, marking her return to the iconic London venue for the first time in nine years.

Minogue will take to the BST Hyde Park stage on 13 July, with a number of yet-to-be-announced support acts. BST’s 2024 schedule also includes headline shows by K-pop stars Stray Kids, operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, and Shania Twain, making it one of the most eclectic line-ups in the event’s 12-year history.

Her appearance at the 65,000-capacity outdoor venue follows a highly successful year for Minogue. Earlier this month she won the second Grammy of her career when she collected the pop dance recording trophy for her single Padam Padam at the annual ceremony in Los Angeles – 20 years after winning her first award at the event.

“I can’t wait to return… my last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience”

She has also been named as the recipient of the BRIT Awards’ global icon award, which she will receive at the ceremony on 2 March. Minogue will also perform at the televised show, and may leave with more than one gong, as she is additionally nominated for international artist of the year.

Minogue’s latest album, Tension, was released last year, and topped the charts in multiple countries, including the UK, where she holds the unique distinction of being the only female artist to score a number-one album in five consecutive decades. Globally, she has sold more than 80 million records across her storied career.

“I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer,” says Kylie. “My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

Tickets for her BST Hyde Park show go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 21 February.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.