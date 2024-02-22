Goldenvoice plans new US punk festival

Black Flag, Bad Religion, Iggy Pop, Misfits and Social Distortion are among the acts set to perform at the event, dubbed No Values

A new punk-centric festival is coming to the Californian city of Pomona, courtesy of AEG-backed promoter Goldenvoice.

Black Flag, Bad Religion, Iggy Pop, Misfits, Social Distortion, Turnstile and Sublime are among the acts set to perform at the event, dubbed No Values.

The one-day event will take place on 8 June at the Pomona Fairplex, across four stages. Tickets go on sale on 23 February, starting at $199 (£157, €183) for general admission, plus fees.

In the US, Goldenvoice produces several festivals, most notably Coachella, as well as operating 14 mid-sized venues and promoting over 1,800 shows per year.

The unveiling of No Values comes amid a surge of new rock and punk-centred festivals. Goldenvoice last year launched a new hard rock festival called Power Trip, at the home of Coachella.

Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, ACDC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Tool performed at the October event at the Empire Polo Club in California.

Live Nation has also launched several new rock festivals in recent years, including Sick New World, When We Were Young, Adjacent and The World is A Vampire – the latter two via subsidiaries C3 Presents and Ocesa respectively.

Elsewhere, Australian promoter Apex Entertainment is capitalising on the genre’s boom with a new touring festival featuring rock and post-punk icons.

Pandemonium Rocks is scheduled to land in Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast this April with performances from the likes of Deep Purple, Alice Cooper, Blondie, Gang Of Four and Dead Kennedys.

Read more about new festivals launching in 2024 in this IQ feature, published yesterday (21 February).

