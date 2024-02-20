DEAG’s MyTicket installs commercial director

Sebastian Kahlich previously spent four years as director of sales & marketing for Central Europe at Ticketmaster

DEAG-owned Mytic MyTicket AG has announced the appointment of Sebastian Kahlich as commercial director.

Mytic MyTicket AG is the ticketing company behind its MyTicket.de and MyTicket.at ticketing platforms.

Kahlich previously spent four years as director of sales & marketing for Central Europe at Ticketmaster. In his new position, he will be responsible in particular for further expanding the areas of marketing, sales and brand partnership at the firm.

“Sebastian Kahlich is an excellent expert in the industry who has already achieved a great deal in the market,” says Moritz Schwenkow, member of the executive board and chief ticketing and technology officer of Berlin-headquartered DEAG.

“I am certain that with Sebastian Kahlich on board we will continue MyTicket’s extremely successful growth trajectory”

“We are delighted to have Sebastian join MyTicket as commercial director, as he is the perfect person for this responsible position thanks to his broad range of expertise and his excellent network. I am certain that with Sebastian Kahlich on board we will continue MyTicket’s extremely successful growth trajectory, which has made us a major player in the ticketing market in recent years, and that we will be even more successful.”

Kahlich, who began his career at Zomba Records in 2000 and has also held roles at RTL and Viacom, adds: “I have been observing MyTicket’s extremely successful and customer-oriented market presence for years and would like to thank MyTicket and DEAG for the trust they have placed in me.

“I am looking forward to the exciting challenge and the new tasks in a strong team and in an expanding company.”

German live entertainment giant DEAG recently postponed its return to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The group was due to list in Q1 2024, but announced that the management board had decided to continue conversations with investors at a later date as it was “in advanced conversations with several acquisition targets in accordance with its growth strategy, particularly in the ticketing segment”.

