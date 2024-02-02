Controversy over Coachella car park changes

Some ticket-holders have criticised Goldenvoice's move to only allow vehicles with four or more people to enter the onsite day car park

Coachella organisers have received criticism from festivalgoers over the event’s revised parking policy.

The 125,000-cap festival will return across two consecutive weekends (12-14 and 19-21 April) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Under new rules implemented this year by promoter Goldenvoice, only vehicles with four or more people will be permitted into the day car park, “with no exceptions”.

Everyone in the vehicle must have a valid festival wristband and corresponding parking pass upon arrival, while vehicles that do not meet the requirements will be turned away and directed to a “nearby, offsite location”.

Previously, day parking was on a first-come, first-served basis, and the switch has been criticised by some ticket-holders on social media, who have questioned the logistics and rationale behind the move.

Speaking to the Desert Sun, Indio police spokesperson Ben Guitron says the city had no role in the decision.

“Anything Goldenvoice does, we’re in a partnership and want to know if there’s a significant impact… and make sure there are no traffic delays unless there are unforeseen things that sometimes happen,” adds Guitron, who points out that traffic issues often crop up on the opening day of the event.

“[The first day] is something we look at closely because that’s going to set the tone on how the rest of the concert traffic will be. We had two years where we didn’t have the festivals because of Covid, but there were a lot of street improvements, so the flow of traffic is better. We don’t see a strain unless people don’t follow the directions they’ve been given to get to the concert.”

Goldenvoice, which has long encouraged carpooling to the event, has not responded to requests for comment.

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt will headline the 2024 edition of Coachella, which has reportedly experienced its slowest ticket sales in a decade.

While No Doubt and Sublime are reuniting for the event, festival curator and Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett revealed this week that he also attempted to get legendary American band Talking Heads back together.

Tollett told Billboard he travelled to the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival for a 40th anniversary celebration of the Talking Heads’ concert film Stop Making Sense to potentially discuss having the band perform at Coachella. Tollett says he met with the group and their representatives, but “sensed there were no shows happening, so I didn’t make an offer”.

