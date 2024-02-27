x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

AIE, Julie’s Bicycle, AGF partner on new toolkit

The toolkit outlines practical ways venues, festivals and events can address sustainability and accessibility in a holistic way

By Lisa Henderson on 27 Feb 2024


Attitude is Everything, Julie’s Bicycle and A Greener Future (AGF) will publish a new toolkit that empowers the UK events industry to implement practical solutions that tackle both climate change and accessibility.

The launch of the toolkit comes after a 2023 survey by Julie’s Bicycle found that sustainability is a consideration for over two-thirds of disabled respondents but that one-third feel that environmental solutions are not easy to navigate and do not meet their access requirements.

The toolkit reveals key barriers that disabled people experience within sustainability initiatives and outlines practical ways in which venues, events and festivals can address both these missions holistically.

The resource also includes three case studies with UK festivals Green Man, Forwards Festival and Shambala, which highlight where the issues have arisen, the solutions that each festival has developed and the areas where further work is needed.

Throughout 2024, AIE, Julie’s Bicycle and AGF are asking for venue managers, festival organisers, and promoters to test out the toolkit and give feedback that will result in an updated version in early 2025.

The first iteration of the toolkit will be launched today at the Green Events and Innovation Conference in London with a presentation by Julie’s Bicycle and AGF.

“Just like there’s no music on a dead planet, there’s no access either”

That will be followed by a panel discussion chaired by climate justice activist, student and speaker Dominique Palmer, with Attitude is Everything Patron Blaine Harrison of the Mystery Jets, Arts Council England’s Senior Manager for Environmental Responsibility Feimatta Conteh and Forwards Festival’s Accessibility Manager Harry Jones.

“I’m really looking forward to taking part in the panel discussion at GEI,” says Blaine Harrison, Mystery Jets, Attitude is Everything Patron, and joint Attitude is Everything and FAC Artist Ambassador.

“As a touring artist with my band Mystery Jets, I have witnessed huge changes in the live music industry over the past 20 years – both good and bad. Climate Justice is perhaps the most important conversation of our time and from a grassroots level to the mainstream, I feel that solutions around the environmental impact of our industry need to feel inclusive to all.”

Suzanne Bull MBE, founder of Attitude is Everything, adds: “Just like there’s no music on a dead planet, there’s no access either. Public demand is growing for businesses to take their environmental and access responsibilities seriously, and that public includes disabled people. More than one billion disabled people worldwide are more impacted by climate change than non-disabled people due to the additional access requirements and health concerns many of them have when disasters strike countries and our cities become clogged with polluted air. My hope is that this collaboration and the toolkit will be the catalyst for change.”

Teresa Moore, director at A Greener Future, comments: “Today’s festivals need to be viewed as an ecosystem of sustainable practices where every aspect of the event supports its sustainability goals recognising that accessibility is part of that ecosystem.”

Farah Ahmed, climate justice lead, Julie’s Bicycle, says: “We’re really proud to launch this toolkit with Attitude is Everything and A Greener Future. As the urgency of the climate crisis accelerates, we have to ensure that our responses are accessible, just, and inclusive. Live events and festivals have a responsibility to ensure that disabled people are included in shaping bold new ideas for climate action that leave no one behind.”

See the key messages from the toolkit below:

  • We have an opportunity as a sector to approach access and sustainability more holistically, with connected policies and solutions across different focus areas.
  • Transport is a huge and complex barrier – local authorities, planners, events organisers and disabled people need to come together and find collective solutions.
  • We can examine our supply chains, supporting suppliers to make accessible and sustainable equipment, which can be scaled up across the country and re-used or recycled more efficiently.
  • We need new and creative solutions around accessible waste management, food and water use, and power supply.
  • We should acknowledge that sometimes there might not be a solution available yet that is both accessible and environmentally friendly. Disabled people sometimes might require the use of single use items, cars, or additional equipment but they should never be blamed or shamed for this.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

AGF/GEI's Claire O'Neill
News|28 Aug 2023

AGF report reveals festivals’ carbon impact

Based on data from 17 festivals around Europe, the findings of the Festival Carbon Footprint challenges assumptions on the subject

BST Hyde Park production director Mark Ward is part of PSA TPG
News|11 Jan 2024

AGF reveals greenest festivals of 2023

A Greener Future has named the latest recipients of its certification for sustainability in 2023

Bloodstock is part of the United Festival Force
News|22 Dec 2023

MetalDays and Bloodstock partner on emerging acts

Winners of the events' New Forces and Metal to the Masses initiatives will earn slots on the adjoining festival in 2025

News|06 Oct 2023

Cuffe and Taylor partner with peace festival

The Live Nation promoters have announced a link-up with Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

News|11 Jan 2024

Futures Forum 2024: First speakers confirmed

Alex Hardee, Connie Shao, Holy Rowland, Marc Saunders, Claire O'Neill and Gurj Summan are among the initial confirmations

Popular articles

news|23 Feb 2024

Two more UK festivals cancelled

news|26 Feb 2024

Live Nation and OVG back Africa’s first arena

news|23 Feb 2024

FKP Scorpio promotes duo to international board

news|23 Feb 2024

Live music industry ‘reached new heights’ in 2023

news|26 Feb 2024

Arthur Fogel: ‘Business has never been healthier’

news|26 Feb 2024

Liam Gallagher to headline four-day Malta festival

news|23 Feb 2024

Team Kilimanjaro Live for Futures Forum keynote

news|26 Feb 2024

TikTok’s global music boss announces departure

news|23 Feb 2024

Södra Teatern installs Karin Sinclair as GM

news|26 Feb 2024

Soldout Productions secures Caribana Fest stake

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

AGF/GEI's Claire O'Neill
News|28 Aug 2023

AGF report reveals festivals’ carbon impact

Based on data from 17 festivals around Europe, the findings of the Festival Carbon Footprint challenges assumptions on the subject

BST Hyde Park production director Mark Ward is part of PSA TPG
News|11 Jan 2024

AGF reveals greenest festivals of 2023

A Greener Future has named the latest recipients of its certification for sustainability in 2023

Bloodstock is part of the United Festival Force
News|22 Dec 2023

MetalDays and Bloodstock partner on emerging acts

Winners of the events' New Forces and Metal to the Masses initiatives will earn slots on the adjoining festival in 2025

News|06 Oct 2023

Cuffe and Taylor partner with peace festival

The Live Nation promoters have announced a link-up with Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

News|11 Jan 2024

Futures Forum 2024: First speakers confirmed

Alex Hardee, Connie Shao, Holy Rowland, Marc Saunders, Claire O'Neill and Gurj Summan are among the initial confirmations

Latest jobs

Senior Live Music BookerAEG Presents

London, UK / FlexibleFull Time£45K - £50K + Benefits

Social Media Marketing OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull TimeCirca £35K

Agent AssistantMother Artists

London Fields, East LondonFull TimeDOE

Assistant Operations ManagerAvex Classics International

London, UKFull Time£28K - £30K