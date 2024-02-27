AIE, Julie’s Bicycle, AGF partner on new toolkit

The toolkit outlines practical ways venues, festivals and events can address sustainability and accessibility in a holistic way

Attitude is Everything, Julie’s Bicycle and A Greener Future (AGF) will publish a new toolkit that empowers the UK events industry to implement practical solutions that tackle both climate change and accessibility.

The launch of the toolkit comes after a 2023 survey by Julie’s Bicycle found that sustainability is a consideration for over two-thirds of disabled respondents but that one-third feel that environmental solutions are not easy to navigate and do not meet their access requirements.

The toolkit reveals key barriers that disabled people experience within sustainability initiatives and outlines practical ways in which venues, events and festivals can address both these missions holistically.

The resource also includes three case studies with UK festivals Green Man, Forwards Festival and Shambala, which highlight where the issues have arisen, the solutions that each festival has developed and the areas where further work is needed.

Throughout 2024, AIE, Julie’s Bicycle and AGF are asking for venue managers, festival organisers, and promoters to test out the toolkit and give feedback that will result in an updated version in early 2025.

The first iteration of the toolkit will be launched today at the Green Events and Innovation Conference in London with a presentation by Julie’s Bicycle and AGF.

“Just like there’s no music on a dead planet, there’s no access either”

That will be followed by a panel discussion chaired by climate justice activist, student and speaker Dominique Palmer, with Attitude is Everything Patron Blaine Harrison of the Mystery Jets, Arts Council England’s Senior Manager for Environmental Responsibility Feimatta Conteh and Forwards Festival’s Accessibility Manager Harry Jones.

“I’m really looking forward to taking part in the panel discussion at GEI,” says Blaine Harrison, Mystery Jets, Attitude is Everything Patron, and joint Attitude is Everything and FAC Artist Ambassador.

“As a touring artist with my band Mystery Jets, I have witnessed huge changes in the live music industry over the past 20 years – both good and bad. Climate Justice is perhaps the most important conversation of our time and from a grassroots level to the mainstream, I feel that solutions around the environmental impact of our industry need to feel inclusive to all.”

Suzanne Bull MBE, founder of Attitude is Everything, adds: “Just like there’s no music on a dead planet, there’s no access either. Public demand is growing for businesses to take their environmental and access responsibilities seriously, and that public includes disabled people. More than one billion disabled people worldwide are more impacted by climate change than non-disabled people due to the additional access requirements and health concerns many of them have when disasters strike countries and our cities become clogged with polluted air. My hope is that this collaboration and the toolkit will be the catalyst for change.”

Teresa Moore, director at A Greener Future, comments: “Today’s festivals need to be viewed as an ecosystem of sustainable practices where every aspect of the event supports its sustainability goals recognising that accessibility is part of that ecosystem.”

Farah Ahmed, climate justice lead, Julie’s Bicycle, says: “We’re really proud to launch this toolkit with Attitude is Everything and A Greener Future. As the urgency of the climate crisis accelerates, we have to ensure that our responses are accessible, just, and inclusive. Live events and festivals have a responsibility to ensure that disabled people are included in shaping bold new ideas for climate action that leave no one behind.”

See the key messages from the toolkit below:

We have an opportunity as a sector to approach access and sustainability more holistically, with connected policies and solutions across different focus areas.

Transport is a huge and complex barrier – local authorities, planners, events organisers and disabled people need to come together and find collective solutions.

We can examine our supply chains, supporting suppliers to make accessible and sustainable equipment, which can be scaled up across the country and re-used or recycled more efficiently.

We need new and creative solutions around accessible waste management, food and water use, and power supply.

We should acknowledge that sometimes there might not be a solution available yet that is both accessible and environmentally friendly. Disabled people sometimes might require the use of single use items, cars, or additional equipment but they should never be blamed or shamed for this.

