x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

ATC Group raises £2.3m through share subscription

The London-based agency and artist management company raised the funds through a subscription of 2.2 million shares

By James Hanley on 21 Feb 2024


All Things Considered (ATC) Group has raised £2.3 million (€2.7m) through a subscription on shares.

London-based ATC Group’s divisions include booking agency ATC LiveATC Management, ATC Services, ATC Experience and livestreaming company Driift.

According to Alliance News, the firm says it has raised the funds through a subscription of 2.2 million shares priced at 105p each.

It adds that the proceeds will be used primarily to fund the exploration and development of opportunities already identified across the company’s artist representation and direct to consumer divisions. They will also provide balance sheet strength and support for further potential acquisitions and developments in live events.

“We have an exciting pipeline of opportunities to expand and develop the business and having a stronger balance sheet provides us with a more robust position”

“I am delighted that new and existing shareholders have demonstrated their support for the company’s growth strategy via this £2.3 million fundraise,” says CEO Adam Driscoll. “We have an exciting pipeline of opportunities to expand and develop the business and having a stronger balance sheet provides us with a more robust position to potentially realise a number of them.”

ATC listed on the Aquis Growth Market in London in December 2021 after raising £4.15 million in its initial public offer (IPO). The group recorded a profit on revenue of £12.1m (€13.9m) in its first full year as a a public company, but subsequently announced a loss of £1.1m for the first six months of 2023 due to higher costs.

ATC, which opened a New York hub in February 2022 and also has an office in Copenhagen, Denmark, agreed terms for a “new, expanded office” in Los Angeles in early 2024.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|20 Feb 2024

AEG’s Lucy Noble on taking classical to the masses

news|19 Feb 2024

US visa hike for foreign artists given green light

news|19 Feb 2024

Two men face jail over $1.35m concert fraud

feature|21 Feb 2024

Ten new festivals for 2024

news|19 Feb 2024

Singapore ‘sought exclusivity’ over Swift gigs

news|20 Feb 2024

Viagogo settles with Swiss watchdog

news|19 Feb 2024

Late venue switch for Ed Sheeran’s Indonesia show

news|20 Feb 2024

ABBA Voyage to hold first ‘calmer concert’

news|19 Feb 2024

Opening act revealed for Manchester’s Co-op Live

news|19 Feb 2024

IQ 125 out now: Peter Schwenkow, MVT, Gulf States

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Latest jobs

Social Media Marketing OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull TimeCirca £35K

Agent AssistantMother Artists

London Fields, East LondonFull TimeDOE

Assistant Operations ManagerAvex Classics International

London, UKFull Time£28K - £30K

Live Music BookerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£35K + Benefits