ATC Group raises £2.3m through share subscription

All Things Considered (ATC) Group has raised £2.3 million (€2.7m) through a subscription on shares.

London-based ATC Group’s divisions include booking agency ATC Live, ATC Management, ATC Services, ATC Experience and livestreaming company Driift.

According to Alliance News, the firm says it has raised the funds through a subscription of 2.2 million shares priced at 105p each.

It adds that the proceeds will be used primarily to fund the exploration and development of opportunities already identified across the company’s artist representation and direct to consumer divisions. They will also provide balance sheet strength and support for further potential acquisitions and developments in live events.

“We have an exciting pipeline of opportunities to expand and develop the business and having a stronger balance sheet provides us with a more robust position”

“I am delighted that new and existing shareholders have demonstrated their support for the company’s growth strategy via this £2.3 million fundraise,” says CEO Adam Driscoll. “We have an exciting pipeline of opportunities to expand and develop the business and having a stronger balance sheet provides us with a more robust position to potentially realise a number of them.”

ATC listed on the Aquis Growth Market in London in December 2021 after raising £4.15 million in its initial public offer (IPO). The group recorded a profit on revenue of £12.1m (€13.9m) in its first full year as a a public company, but subsequently announced a loss of £1.1m for the first six months of 2023 due to higher costs.

ATC, which opened a New York hub in February 2022 and also has an office in Copenhagen, Denmark, agreed terms for a “new, expanded office” in Los Angeles in early 2024.

