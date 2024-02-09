ASM and LN enlisted for conservation-first arena

Located in the Ozark Mountains, the 20,000-capacity Thunder Ridge Nature Arena has been dubbed "a musical postcard from Mother Nature"

The US will soon gain a new 20,000-seat outdoor amphitheatre, dubbed “a musical postcard from Mother Nature”.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is due to open in the Ozarks, Missouri, in May, after a decade in planning, development and construction.

ASM Global has been contracted to manage and operate the facility and has partnered with Live Nation to produce live music events.

Upcoming concerts include Luke Bryan (27 July) and Chris Stapleton, whose 13 June performance sold out within minutes of going on sale.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena was envisioned by local conservationist Johnny Morris, who has set aside the property’s land, buildings and infrastructure for a not-for-profit foundation committed to the cause of conservation. He called the venue “a gift to the people and heritage of the Ozarks”.

“This remarkable creation is more than a place to see a concert”

ASM Global CEO Ron Bension says: “We are so pleased to join with Johnny Morris to operate this unique and spectacular venue. This remarkable creation is more than a place to see a concert. It’s a destination in itself. A true experience unlike any other.”

Live Nation’s president of US Concerts Bob Roux, adds: “Thunder Ridge will absolutely be a must-stop for some of the biggest musical acts in the industry. The stunning surroundings, beautiful structures and the venue itself create an extraordinary musical moment for guests.”

The Ridgedale-based amphitheatre – which has views of 1,200 acres of Table Rock Lake – was built by a specialised team utilising biomimicry architectural techniques.

The venue includes a “luxury box embellishment” called The Nature Tower that rises 12 stories from the Ozark limestone and dolomite earth. Four of its floors will contain VIP suites replete with bedrooms, unobstructed views of the performing stage and panoramic nature sightlines, according to a press release.

In addition to live entertainment, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena will be home to the Missouri Thunder Professional Bull Riding team.

