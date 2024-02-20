All Things Live Finland hires Zachris Sundell

The appointment comes after Jan Streng was named development director at the beginning of November

All Things Live has hired Zachris Sundell as senior promoter of its Finnish operation, effective 1 March.

Sundell’s previous roles include head promoter of Live Nation Finland and senior promoter at Warner Music Live Finland.

The appointment comes after All Things Live Finland named Jan Streng development director at the beginning of November.

Streng previously worked as executive vice president of the Finnish Comedy Theatre and in various management positions at Sony Music record label.

“I am very happy to have solid and experienced professionals in my team,” says Toni Peiju, CEO of All Things Live Finland. “The addition of Zachris and Jan will really help and gain an even larger market share in Finland.”

Sundell adds: “It’s great to start as a senior promoter in a growing international company. I am eager to join in growing and strengthening All Things Live’s business.”

All Things Live Group was founded in 2019 by six Scandinavian companies, which represent more than 500 artists and produce more than 8,000 events annually.

In addition to Helsinki, the group currently has offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Malmö, Brussels, Milan, Dubai, Antwerp, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

In addition to promoting international artists such as Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones and Rammstein, All Things Live Finland specialises in rock and metal, working with acts including Nightwish, Beast In Black, Sonata Arctica and this year’s Emma-nominated Bloodred.

