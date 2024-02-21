AEG Europe submits Edinburgh Park arena proposal

The company has applied for planning permission and begun a search for a naming rights partner for the proposed 8,500-cap scheme

AEG Europe has submitted a planning application for its proposed 8,500-capacity arena project in Edinburgh.

If granted approval by the city council, the venue will support the regeneration of the Edinburgh Park area alongside master developers Parabola.

Spanning 18,500 square metres, the arena is estimated to attract more than 700,000 visitors per year, with the company hoping to receive planning permission by June 2024 with a view of appointing an external contractor to start work thereafter.

“We are thrilled to be progressing with our plans for a spectacular new arena for Edinburgh,” says AEG Europe president and CEO Alex Hill. “The city has long been renowned as a destination for global culture and one of the world’s best for the arts and live entertainment. We’re excited to build on this reputation and bring world-class live music and entertainment to Edinburgh, as well as investing in the wider Edinburgh Park community through the creation of 1,000+ employment opportunities.”

“It’s been fantastic to see such strong support for our plans, and therefore we are hopeful for a swift and clear decision following our planning application”

The application follows a series of in-person public consultation events, held in December 2023 and January 2024. AEG has previously stated it hopes to launch the venue in 2027.

“We’re delighted by the feedback and valuable insights we’ve received during the extensive consultation and public exhibition process,” adds Alistair Wood, EVP of real estate & development for AEG Europe. “It’s been fantastic to see such strong support for our plans, and therefore we are hopeful for a swift and clear decision following our planning application.

“If we were able to secure planning permission, our focus would then immediately turn to identifying a building contractor and naming rights partner to bring this exciting project to life on site.”

Edinburgh’s current largest indoor venue is the 3,000-cap O2 Academy Edinburgh.

